Sources and Methods of Historical Demography
1st Edition
Sources and Methods of Historical Demography covers the fundamental sources, methods, and approaches to explanatory modeling for describing, analyzing, and understanding demographic features of past societies. The book discusses the intellectual ancestry of historical demographic research, beginning in the 17th century; as well as the logic of basic techniques for reconstructing and analyzing information from fundamental source materials. The text also describes the full range of disciplines that have made major contributions to historical demography, and examples of empirical research. The book concludes by arguing the case for conducting historical demographic research with a broad, interdisciplinary ideal in mind. Historians and sociologists will find the book invaluable.
I. Introduction
1. A Genealogy of Historical Demography
The Methodologists
Political Arithmetic
The Theorists
II. Fundamental Source Materials
2. Sources of Prehistoric Demography
Censusing Prehistoric Populations from Material Remains
The Study of Prehistoric Vital Rates: Paleodemography
Mortality Patterns Among Prehistoric Populations
Population Growth in Prehistory
Ethnographic Evidence of Population Control in Prehistory
3. Parish Registers and Civil Registration Records
The Development of Parish Registers
The Contents of Parish Register Records on Individuals
Historical Conditions Affecting the Quality of Parish Register Information
Assessing the Quality of Small Sets of Vital Registration Records
Assessing the Quality Of Large Sets of Vital Event Records
Estimating and Correcting for the Underregistration of Vital Events
Vital Registration Records and Historical Demography
4. Enumerations and Censuses
Enumerations in the Past
Hearths and Households in Early Enumerations
The Use of "One-Time" Enumerations
An Example of a Regular Series of Early Enumeration Data: The Stati D'anime
Assessing the Accuracy of Enumeration Data
The Quality of Regular Series of Modern Censuses
The Definition and Boundaries of Census Units
Relationships Among Individuals Within Households
Occupational Data from Census Records and the Analysis of Social Structure
Census Data and the Study of Fertility
5. Genealogies and Population Registers
Types of Genealogies
Some General Problems of Genealogical Sources
Assessing the Quality of Genealogical Sources
Dealing With Partial or Incomplete Data on Individuals
The Significance of the Demographic Experience of Genealogical Populations
Population Registers
6. Organizational and Institutional Records
Marriage Contracts
Wills
The Historical Demography of Institutional Populations
III. Methods of Population Reconstruction and Analysis of Historical Sources
7. Record Linkage and the Study of Historical Communities as Relational Systems 167
Important Concepts for the Systems Theorist
Regulation in Historical Demographic Systems
Network Analysis
8. Family Reconstitution and Household Structure Analysis
The Logic of Automatic Family Reconstitution
Calculating Demographic Rates from Family Reconstitution Data
The Structure of Coresident Domestic Groups
Dynamic Studies of Household Structure and Family Life Cycles
9. Sampling in Historical Research
Simple Random, Systematic, and Cluster Sampling
Stratified and Multistage Sampling
Sample Size
10. Lexis Diagrams and Formal Demographic Indexes
Lexis Diagrams
Cohort and Period Indexes: Methodological Problems
The Probability of First Marriages
Fertility Rates in Marriage Cohorts
Probabilities of Dying: The Life Table
Interpreting Cohort Tables: Methodological Problems
Migration and Multiregional Analysis
Computer Programs
11. Factor Analysis
An Overview
Stages in Factor Analyzing Historical Demographic Data
Exploratory Factor Analysis
Confirmatory Factor Analysis
Comparison of Factor Structures Over Time
Indeterminacy in Factor Analytical Solutions
12. Nonmetric Multidimensional Scaling and Cluster Analysis
Creating Proximity Measures
From Nonmetric to Metric Information
The Dimensionality of mds Spaces
Cluster Patterns in Multidimensional Scaling Spaces
13. Regression and Time Series Modeling
Regression Analysis: Preliminary Considerations
Common Problems Encountered In Regression Analysis
Regression with Nominal Variables
Time Series: Preliminary Considerations
Autocorrelation Analysis
Trends
Randomness in Time Series
Moving Averages
The Univariate Box-Jenkins Approach to Modeling a Time Series
The Multivariate Box-Jenkins Approach to Modeling a Time Series
Intervention Hypothesis Testing
14. Log-Linear Modeling
The Organization of Categorical Data
The Odds Ratio
Log-Linear Models
Illustrative Example
15. Computer Simulation of Historical Processes
Developing a Model to Simulate
Positive and Negative Feedback Structures
Choosing a Simulation Language
Causal Models in Dynamo Format
Simulating Ramdomness in Causal Models
IV. Causal Model Building and Hypothesis Testing: Major Themes
16. Theory Construction And The Nature of Scientific Explanation
The Nature of Scientific Hypotheses
Explanation Sketches
Models of Scientific Explanation
Explanation Closure
Explanation in Historical Research
Causal Inferences from Historical Statistics
Nonexperimental Causal Inference and Structural Models
Problems in Drawing Valid Causal Inferences in Historical Demography
Problems of Statistical Conclusion Validity
Problems of Internal Validity
The Problem of Construct Validity
The Problem of External Validity
Research Designs with Historical Data
Quasi-Experimental Research Designs With Nonequivalent Groups
17. Population Genetics Models
The Historical Perspective of Population Genetics
Genetic Structure
Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium
Kinship and Identity Coefficients
Genetic Drift in Small Populations
Selection
Research Examples
18. Biometrie Models
A General Analytical Framework
Birth Intervals and the Duration of the Nonsusceptible Period
Natural Fertility
The Relationships Between Changes in Fertility and Mortality
19. Evolutionary-Ecological Models
Evolutionary Theory
Sociobiological Theory
Ecological Theory
The Concept of Stability
Randomness in Ecological Settings
Synthesizing Evolutionary and Ecological Theories
Research Examples
20. Socioeconomic Models
A Framework for Demographic Model Building Within Historical
Socioeconomic Contexts
The Cultural Materialist Reformulation of Marx
Structured Social Inequality
Historical Demographic Perspectives on Social Mobility and Inequality
Socioeconomic Models with Demographic Data
V. Conclusion
21. Historical Demography and "Total History"
526
- 526
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
28th January 1982
- 28th January 1982
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483220659
- 9781483220659
J. Dennis Willigan
Katherine A. Lynch
Charles Tilly
University of Michigan, U.S.A.
Edward Shorter
University of Toronto, Canada