Sourcebook of Advanced Polymer Laboratory Preparations

"....The book is a convenient source for synthetic procedures and should be widely used for both graduate students and industrial chemists. It is concisely written and concentrates on the really important aspects....it not only provides laboratory preparations of most of the important technical polymers, but may also be used as a source of models to guide related polymer preparations. The reasonable price is a further reason that might favor its broad distribution." --Bernd Tieke, University of Koln (Germany)

"The book should be on the bookshelf (and the bench!) of anyone involved, or likely to becomeinvolved, in synthesising polymers." --Barry Hunt, CHEMISTRY IN BRITAIN, May 1999.