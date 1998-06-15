Sourcebook of Advanced Polymer Laboratory Preparations
1st Edition
Description
This convenient, bench-top manual highlights typical preparative methods for a wide range of polymer types. The Sourcebook emphasizes practical laboratory procedures for a selection of syntheses that are representative of a given class of starting materials and polymerization techniques. The choice of material reflects the extensive industrial experience of the authors, saves on tedious literature searching when planning laboratory procedures, and includes specific laboratory directions that can be used as models for many related preparations.
Key Features
- Represents a"cookbook" in the best sense of the term
- Reflects the practical, industrial experience of the authors in the selection of materials
- Includes an extensive section on the methodology of emulsion polymerization
- Presents preparative examples that can be used as models for many related syntheses
Readership
Graduate students and professionals in polymer chemistry, materials scientists, and chemical engineering, as well as biomaterials specialists..
Table of Contents
Polymerization of Styrene and Other Olefins. Polyesters. Polycarbonates. Polyamides. Polymerization of Aldehydes. Polymerization of Epoxides and Cyclic Ethers. Polyureas. Polyurethanes. Thermally Stable Polymers. Polymerizationof Acrylic Monomers. Amino Resins. Phenol-Aldehyde Condensations. Epoxy Resins. Alkyd Resins. Polyacetal and Poly (vinyl acetals). Poly (vinyl ethers). Poly (N-Vinylpyrrolidone). Silicone Resins (Polyorganosiloxanes or Silicones). Olefin-Sulfur Dioxide Copolymers. Sulfide Polymers. Polymerization of Mono- and Diisocyanates. Polyoxyalkyation of Hydroxy Compounds. Polymerization of Vinyl Esters. Polymerization of Allyl Esters. Poly (vinyl alcohol). Introductory Notes on Emulsion Polymerization Techniques.Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 15th June 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925592
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126186055
About the Author
Stanley Sandler
Dr. Stanley R. Sandler won the R&D 100 Award offered by the industry in 1990 for a significant commercial process to prepare an important organic intermediate. In addition to this honor, he has over 100 publications involving patents, books, an encyclopedia article, several journal articles, and he is currently a referee for several journals. Sandler received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Penn State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Elf Atochem North America
Wolf Karo
Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polysciences Inc.
Reviews
"....The book is a convenient source for synthetic procedures and should be widely used for both graduate students and industrial chemists. It is concisely written and concentrates on the really important aspects....it not only provides laboratory preparations of most of the important technical polymers, but may also be used as a source of models to guide related polymer preparations. The reasonable price is a further reason that might favor its broad distribution." --Bernd Tieke, University of Koln (Germany)
"The book should be on the bookshelf (and the bench!) of anyone involved, or likely to becomeinvolved, in synthesising polymers." --Barry Hunt, CHEMISTRY IN BRITAIN, May 1999.