Sorption Enhancement of Chemical Processes, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Sorption-Enhanced Water–Gas Shift
Jurriaan Boon, Kai Coenen, Eric van Dijk, Paul Cobden, Fausto Gallucci and Martin van Sint Annaland
2. CO2 Sorbents for Sorption-Enhanced Steam Reforming
Maria C. Iliuta
3. Reactor Design for Sorption-Enhanced Reforming Using Ca–Cu Chemical Loops
Jose Ramón Fernández and J. Carlos Abanades
4. Sorption-Enhanced Reaction With Simulated Moving Bed Reactor and PermSMBR Technologies
Dânia S.M. Constantino, Rui P.V. Faria and Alírio E. Rodrigues
Description
Sorption Enhancement of Chemical Processes, Volume 51 compiles the latest, state-of-the-art progress in the area of sorption enhanced processes. Topics in this updated volume include Sorption-enhanced water-gas-shift and steam methane reforming, CO2 sorbents for sorption enhanced steam reforming, Reactor design for Sorption Enhanced Reforming using Ca-Cu chemical loops, Sorption-enhanced reaction with Simulated Moving Bed reactor (SMBR) and PermSMBR technologies, and the Process design and Technoeconomic assessment of sorption enhanced systems. This series contains contributions from leading scientists on the topics presented, providing tactics on a multiscaling approach, from materials, to reactor, to process design.
Key Features
- Contains reviews by leading authorities in their respective areas
- Presents up-to-date reviews of sorption enhancement of chemical processes
- Includes a broad mix of U.S. and European authors, as well as academic, industrial and research institute perspectives
Readership
Chemical engineers in general, especially reaction engineers. Academics and industrial researchers in chemical engineering and material science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 29th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131220
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128131213
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Angeliki Lemonidou Serial Volume Editor
Angeliki A. Lemonidou, is Professor of Chemical Engineering at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and Director of Petrochemical Technology Laboratory. She got her Bachelor degree with honors in Chemistry and the PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1990 from Aristotle University. Since then she has served the same Department from many positions as Lecturer, Assistant and Associate Professor. Prof. Lemonidou collaborating faculty member of the Chemical Process Energy Resources Institute (CPERI/CERTH). She has developed long collaborations with universities and research centers in Greece and also with international universities, such as the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the University of Delaware in USA.
Professor Lemonidou’s research activities are in the area of catalysis and catalytic reaction engineering currently working on the sustainable production of hydrogen through advanced steam reforming of natural gas combined with CO2 capture, the selective oxidation of lower alkanes and the hydrodeoxygenation of biomass derived oxygenates. Expertise lies in the preparation of nanomaterials via advanced preparation techniques, the structural and morphological characterization, as well as detailed kinetic and mechanistic studies of catalytic materials under reaction conditions. She has numerous publications (>100) in scientific journals and conference proceedings (>180). Her work has been highly appreciated by the scientific community with over 4500 citations and h-factor 38. Professor Lemonidou has been invited as keynote speaker to many conferences and academic institutions to deliver lectures, has organized national and international conferences and has served as member of editorial board and guest editor of peer review journals. She is national delegate of Greece at the European Federation of Catalysis Societies and member at large of the EFCATS Board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece