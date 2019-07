Sorption Enhancement of Chemical Processes, Volume 51

Angeliki A. Lemonidou, is Professor of Chemical Engineering at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and Director of Petrochemical Technology Laboratory. She got her Bachelor degree with honors in Chemistry and the PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1990 from Aristotle University. Since then she has served the same Department from many positions as Lecturer, Assistant and Associate Professor. Prof. Lemonidou collaborating faculty member of the Chemical Process Energy Resources Institute (CPERI/CERTH). She has developed long collaborations with universities and research centers in Greece and also with international universities, such as the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the University of Delaware in USA.

Professor Lemonidou’s research activities are in the area of catalysis and catalytic reaction engineering currently working on the sustainable production of hydrogen through advanced steam reforming of natural gas combined with CO2 capture, the selective oxidation of lower alkanes and the hydrodeoxygenation of biomass derived oxygenates. Expertise lies in the preparation of nanomaterials via advanced preparation techniques, the structural and morphological characterization, as well as detailed kinetic and mechanistic studies of catalytic materials under reaction conditions. She has numerous publications (>100) in scientific journals and conference proceedings (>180). Her work has been highly appreciated by the scientific community with over 4500 citations and h-factor 38. Professor Lemonidou has been invited as keynote speaker to many conferences and academic institutions to deliver lectures, has organized national and international conferences and has served as member of editorial board and guest editor of peer review journals. She is national delegate of Greece at the European Federation of Catalysis Societies and member at large of the EFCATS Board.