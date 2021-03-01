Sorbents Materials for Controlling Environmental Pollution

1. Introduction

Part 1: Global Case Studies

2. Data on the use of sorbents to control pollution in Europe, with main focus on Spain and Galicia

3. Sorbents of heavy metal contamination: Research progress within an Australian context

4. Low-cost sorbents for metal(loid)s removal from mine effluents: an Andean region perspective

5. Current situation and future prospects for the production and utilization of advanced sorbing materials for water depollution in North Africa

Part 2: Sorbents to fight water pollution

6. Removal of pollutants by non-conventional low cost sorbents

7. Remediation of water polluted with model endocrine disruptors based on adsorption processes

8. The application of pine-based biomass to adsorb potentially toxic elements from aqueous solutions9. Date Pits activated carbon as an effective adsorbent for water treatment

10. Magnetic biochar-based composites for Removal of Recalcitrant Pollutants From Water

11. Biochar as sorbent for organic and inorganic pollutants

12. Iron-based Materials for Removal of arsenic From Water13. Sorbent Hydrogels to Control Heavy Metal Pollution in Water

Part 3: Focus on organic compounds, oil and oil spill compounds

14. Adsorption of organic compounds on activated carbons

15. Organogels as oil sorbents for oil spill treatment16. Electrospun nanofibers of natural polymer derivatives for oil and water separation

17. Effects of petroleum hydrocarbon on the growth of European aspen and hybrid aspen clones based on stand density

Part 4: Focus on organic compounds: Emerging pollutants and pesticides

18. Synthesis of carbon materials as adsorbents of emerging contaminants

19. insight into adsorption mechanisms of paracetamol onto commercial activated carbon

20. Sorbents for antibiotics removal

21. Pesticides and removal approaches

Part 5: Focus on radioactive elements

22. Application of sorption process for the removal of radioactive elements

23. Role of clay liners in the disposal of radioactive waste

24. Vanadium removal from water by adsorption

Part 6: Sorbents to fight air pollution, or air and water pollution

25. Air pollution control by using different types of sorbents

26. A porous hybrid material for air particulate matter reduction

27. Carbon dioxide as a main source of air pollution: Prospective and current trends to control it

28. Air and Water Pollution Control by Sorbent: Removal of BTEX and heavy metals from air, water and wastewaters by sorbents