Sorbents Materials for Controlling Environmental Pollution
1st Edition
Current State and Trends
Description
Sorbents Materials for Controlling Environmental Pollution: Current State and Trends presents data on current use and future trends regarding sorbent materials employed against soil, water, and air pollution. The book is organized first by use and research for a variety of geographic areas. It will then focus on different sorbent materials and their uses, followed by various pollutants and their management. Including updated and extensive data from an assortment of sources, the book is organized to be very accessible, including with an interactive table to help identify the results of appropriate sorbents for each environmental compartment.
The growing concern regarding soil, water and air pollution all over the world has implications for climate change and sustainability, making Sorbents Materials for Controlling Environmental Pollution: Current State and Trends an important reference for environmental scientists to identify tools for moving forward in solving these problems.
Key Features
- Includes data and examples from various geographic locations worldwide
- Synthesizes data for a variety of sorbent material from different sources
- Presents data for various kinds of pollutants across environmental spheres, including soil, water, and air
- Utilizes an interactive table for quicker access to data and results
Readership
Researchers in pollution management, environmental remediation, and environmental scientists working in a variety of disciplines including water treatment, soil remediation, and air pollution. Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, researchers of nanomaterials
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part 1: Global Case Studies
2. Data on the use of sorbents to control pollution in Europe, with main focus on Spain and Galicia
3. Sorbents of heavy metal contamination: Research progress within an Australian context
4. Low-cost sorbents for metal(loid)s removal from mine effluents: an Andean region perspective
5. Current situation and future prospects for the production and utilization of advanced sorbing materials for water depollution in North Africa
Part 2: Sorbents to fight water pollution
6. Removal of pollutants by non-conventional low cost sorbents
7. Remediation of water polluted with model endocrine disruptors based on adsorption processes
8. The application of pine-based biomass to adsorb potentially toxic elements from aqueous solutions9. Date Pits activated carbon as an effective adsorbent for water treatment
10. Magnetic biochar-based composites for Removal of Recalcitrant Pollutants From Water
11. Biochar as sorbent for organic and inorganic pollutants
12. Iron-based Materials for Removal of arsenic From Water13. Sorbent Hydrogels to Control Heavy Metal Pollution in Water
Part 3: Focus on organic compounds, oil and oil spill compounds
14. Adsorption of organic compounds on activated carbons
15. Organogels as oil sorbents for oil spill treatment16. Electrospun nanofibers of natural polymer derivatives for oil and water separation
17. Effects of petroleum hydrocarbon on the growth of European aspen and hybrid aspen clones based on stand density
Part 4: Focus on organic compounds: Emerging pollutants and pesticides
18. Synthesis of carbon materials as adsorbents of emerging contaminants
19. insight into adsorption mechanisms of paracetamol onto commercial activated carbon
20. Sorbents for antibiotics removal
21. Pesticides and removal approaches
Part 5: Focus on radioactive elements
22. Application of sorption process for the removal of radioactive elements
23. Role of clay liners in the disposal of radioactive waste
24. Vanadium removal from water by adsorption
Part 6: Sorbents to fight air pollution, or air and water pollution
25. Air pollution control by using different types of sorbents
26. A porous hybrid material for air particulate matter reduction
27. Carbon dioxide as a main source of air pollution: Prospective and current trends to control it
28. Air and Water Pollution Control by Sorbent: Removal of BTEX and heavy metals from air, water and wastewaters by sorbents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 870
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200421
About the Editor
Avelino Nunez-Delgado
Avelino Nuñez-Delgado is a Professor in the Department of Edafology and Agricultural Chemistry at the University of Santiago de Compostela. His PhD Thesis focused on diffuse pollution and he also researched wastewater treatment systems and worked on biomarkers of water pollution in France. Later, he focused on recycling, red mud, sewage sludge, wood ash, and other waste. He studied retention/inactivation of contaminants, and potential for agronomic recycling, including composting. He has registered 8 patents and received several recognitions and awards. Since then, he’s focused on retention of pollutants using by-products. Derived from that, he has published more than 50 papers in top journals since 2012, as well as proceedings and book chapters. He is Associate Editor of the Journal of Environmental Management and on the Editorial Board of Science of the Total Environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Engineering Polytechnic School, Univ. Santiago de Compostela, Lugo, Spain
Tax Exemption
