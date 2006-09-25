Sorbent Deformation, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Features of the state of bound water in bio-objects as an example of the nature of sorbed in swelling sorbents
Chapter 2. Equation of interphase sorption equilibria
Chapter 3. Experimental measurements and theoretical description of sorption equilibria in swelling systems
Chapter 4. Studies of sorptive deformation of sorbents using dilatometric method
Chapter 5. Variation of thermodynamic characteristics of swelling sorbents during sorption
Description
Sorbent Deformation discusses the theoretical and experimental study of the deformation of solid bodies during their ad- or absorptive interaction with gases or vapours. The book is the first monograph which deals with the problem of ad- and absorbent non-inertness, compiled from a 15-year study by the author on swelling or deformed ad- and absorptive systems. The results from the study are of practical and scientific value to engineers and scientists in the areas of physical chemistry, chemical engineering and environmental control. They could also be of interest to those looking to solve problems in such areas as forecasting, technological processing and fuel drying stimulation.
Key Features
· Provides novel, practical information on the behaviour of the systems used in environment control · Presents the derivation of the equation describing single- and multicomponent adsorption and absorption in swelling / deformed systems · Identifies the results of direct measurements on ad-and absorbent deformations (charcoals, clay minerals, organic cation substituted clay minerals, etc.) with a new high sensitivity method
Readership
For engineers and scientists involved and/or interested in adsorption and environment control.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 25th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465944
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521514
About the Authors
Andrei Tvardovskiy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Thermophysics, Tver State Technical University, Tver, Russian Federation