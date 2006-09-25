Sorbent Deformation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521514, 9780080465944

Sorbent Deformation, Volume 13

1st Edition

Authors: Andrei Tvardovskiy
eBook ISBN: 9780080465944
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521514
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 2006
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18100.00
15385.00
241.82
205.55
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Features of the state of bound water in bio-objects as an example of the nature of sorbed in swelling sorbents
Chapter 2. Equation of interphase sorption equilibria
Chapter 3. Experimental measurements and theoretical description of sorption equilibria in swelling systems
Chapter 4. Studies of sorptive deformation of sorbents using dilatometric method
Chapter 5. Variation of thermodynamic characteristics of swelling sorbents during sorption

Description

Sorbent Deformation discusses the theoretical and experimental study of the deformation of solid bodies during their ad- or absorptive interaction with gases or vapours. The book is the first monograph which deals with the problem of ad- and absorbent non-inertness, compiled from a 15-year study by the author on swelling or deformed ad- and absorptive systems. The results from the study are of practical and scientific value to engineers and scientists in the areas of physical chemistry, chemical engineering and environmental control. They could also be of interest to those looking to solve problems in such areas as forecasting, technological processing and fuel drying stimulation.

Key Features

· Provides novel, practical information on the behaviour of the systems used in environment control · Presents the derivation of the equation describing single- and multicomponent adsorption and absorption in swelling / deformed systems · Identifies the results of direct measurements on ad-and absorbent deformations (charcoals, clay minerals, organic cation substituted clay minerals, etc.) with a new high sensitivity method

Readership

For engineers and scientists involved and/or interested in adsorption and environment control.

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080465944
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521514

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Andrei Tvardovskiy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Thermophysics, Tver State Technical University, Tver, Russian Federation

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.