Commonly referred to as the "sonography bible" by many of its past and current users, Betty Tempkin’s Sonography Scanning, 4th Edition is the go-to guide for producing diagnostic sonograms for physicians. Featuring an updated two-color design, this new edition covers the latest ultrasound scanning principles along with step-by-step instructions for scanning and documenting images. The text also incorporates clinical skills, professionalism, image labeling, image techniques, case presentations, handling of ultrasound equipment, and the universal method for scanning and documenting pathologies. The scanning protocols follow AIUM guidelines and provide information on patient prep, transducers, breathing techniques, comprehensive surveys, and required images. Also included are the location of specific vessels or organs, anatomy and physiology, sonographic appearance, and normal variations.

"Overall, this book is an excellent resource for novice sonography students, but also provides a useful reference book for the more experienced sonographer."Dr Vivien Gibbs on behalf of RAD MagazineJuly 2015