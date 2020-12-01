COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Sonography Scanning - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323597388

Sonography Scanning

5th Edition

Principles and Protocols

Author: M. Robert deJong
Paperback ISBN: 9780323597388
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323597388

About the Author

M. Robert deJong

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiology Technical Manager - Ultrasound, The Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.