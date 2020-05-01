Sonography Scanning
5th Edition
Principles and Protocols
Authors: M. Robert de Jong
Paperback ISBN: 9780323597388
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 640
About the Author
M. Robert de Jong
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Technical Manager - Ultrasound, The Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
