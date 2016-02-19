Sonography Principles and Instruments
10th Edition
Authors: Frederick Kremkau
Paperback ISBN: 9780323597081
eBook ISBN: 9780323597111
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th December 2050
Page Count: 2
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 1950
- Published:
- 12th December 2050
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323597081
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597111
About the Author
Frederick Kremkau
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Radiologic Sciences and Director, Program for Medical Ultrasound, Center for Applied Learnng, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.