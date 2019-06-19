Sonography Exam Review: Physics, Abdomen, Obstetrics and Gynecology
3rd Edition
Description
Ensure you can correctly answer any and all questions on their registry exams. Sonography Exam Review: Physics, Abdomen, Obstetrics and Gynecology, 3rd Edition provides the exact review materials you need to pass the three main sonography exams: physics, abdomen, and OB/GYN. Each chapter is arranged in table and outline format with 50 review questions at the end of the chapter and a mock exam at the end of each section. New and revised chapters in this 3rd edition cover essential chemotherapy information, post-image manipulation techniques, radiation safety including the most up-to-date practice requirements, and much more!
Key Features
- Complete preparation for the three main ARDMS exams: physics, abdomen, and ob/gyn covers the three subject areas required for general ultrasound practice.
- More than 1,900 questions in registry format — 1,910 in the text and 700 online — allow you to thoroughly prepare for the registry exams using multiple methods of learning.
- Content review in outline and tabular format offers a quick, concise review of key terms, anatomy, functions, scanning technique, lab values, and pathology for each registry subject.
- Rationales for answers to mock exam questions are provided to help you understand why an answer is correct and incorrect.
- More than 350 ultrasound scans are included in the abdominal and ob/gyn sections.
- Color insert of Doppler images of anatomy and pathology prepares you to answer questions related to Doppler imaging.
Table of Contents
Part I: Physics
1. Clinical Safety
2. Physics Principles
3. Ultrasound Transducers
4. Pulse-Echo Instrumentation
5. Doppler Instrumentation and Hemodynamics
6. Quality Assurance, Protocols, and New Technologies
Physics Mock Exam,
Part II: Abdomen
7. Liver
8. Biliary System
9. Pancreas
10. Urinary System
11. Spleen
12. Retroperitoneum
13. Abdominal Vasculature
14. Gastrointestinal Tract
15. Abdominal Wall, Musculoskeletal Sonography and Pediatric Hip
16. Male Pelvis
17. Neck and Salivary Glands
18. Peritoneum, Noncardiac Chest, Invasive Procedures and Patient Care
Abdomen Mock Exam
Part III: Obstetrics and Gynecology
19. Pelvic Anatomy
20. Physiology of the Female Pelvis
21. Uterine and Ovarian Pathology
22. Adnexal Pathology and Infertility
23. Assessment of the First Trimester
24. Assessment of the Second Trimester
25. Assessment of the Third Trimester
26. Fetal Abnormalities
27. Complications in Pregnancy
28. Placenta and Umbilical Cord
29. Patient Care and Interventional Procedures
Obstetrics and Gynecology Mock Exam
Physics Answers
Abdomen Answers
Obstetrics and Gynecology Answers
Bibliography
Illustration Credits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 19th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323582285
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597852
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597845
About the Author
Susanna Ovel
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Sonographer and Clinicial Instructor, Radiological Associates of Sacramento, Sacramento, CA