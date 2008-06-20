Nearly forty percent of the world's 1 billion+ Internet users are wireless. It's a truly staggering fact to think that the majority of these wireless implementations are fundamentally insecure, leaving users and private data at risk.

Many wireless proprietors think that the convenience of wireless outweighs the possible risk of insecure impelentation, or that secure wireless is far too complicated to worry about deploying.

SonicWALL® Secure Wireless Networks Integrated Solutions Guide provides a systematic approach to creating secure wireless networks, using the Plan, Design, Implement, and Optimize model. This introduction to wireless network security is both comprehensive and easy to understand. Using straightforward language, this book describes deployment best practices, what SonicWALL security appliances do, and how they interoperate within an existing or new network. It begins with brief overviews of the theory of risk management, the history of wireless networks, and today’s top five wireless threats. Real-world case studies highlight wireless solution business drivers for education, healthcare, retail and hospitality, and government agencies, as well as their respective regulatory compliance requirements. SonicWALL believes that the days of being forced to accept inherent risk in wireless networking are over. By using modern security standards and sound network design methods, your wireless network should be just as secure as your wired network.

Wireless networks can be made as secure as wired networks, and deploying this type of security can be far less complicated than you think. In this book, and through their massive product offerings, SonicWALL gives you (the secure wireless network hopeful) all of the planning, implementation, and optimizing tools you need to do wireless. Securely.