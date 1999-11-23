Somitogenesis, Part 1, Volume 47
1st Edition
P.P.L. Tam, D. Goldman, A. Camus, and G.C. Schoenwolf, Early Events of Somitogenesis in Higher Vertebrates: Allocation of Precursor Cells during Gastrulation and Organization of a Meristic Pattern in the Paraxial Mesoderm.
S. Eloy-Trinquet, L. Mathias, and J.-F. Nicolas, Retrospective Tracing of the Developmental Lineage of the Mouse Myotome.
O. Pourquié, Segmentation of the Paraxial Mesoderm and Vertebrate Somitogenesis.
C.D. Stern and D. Vasiliauskas, Segmentation: A View from the Border.
A. Rawls, J. Wilson-Rawls, and E.N. Olson, Genetic Regulation of Somite Formation.
A.C. Burke, Hox Genes and the Global Patterning of the Somitic Mesoderm.
R. Keller, The Origin and Morphogenesis of Amphibian Somites.
S.A. Holley and C. Nüsslein-Volhard, Somitogenesis in Zebrafish.
M. Bronner-Fraser, Rostrocaudal Differences within the Somites Confer Segmental Pattern to Trunk Neural Crest Migration. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
The chapters contained in this two-volume set provide a broad perspective on the novel strategies and conceptual paradigms that drive the current resurgence of interest in somitogenesis - the process by which somites form and elaborate differentiated tissues and structures. Because somites are a ubiquitous feature of vertebrate embryos, they can be studied in a variety of experimental animal models including those amenable to genetic (zebrafish, mammalian), molecular/genetic (mammalian, avian) as well as those already well established for classical experimental embryological and cell biological studies (amphibians, avian). The wide variety of experimental approaches to somitogenesis that are presented in these volumes will leave the reader with a broad perspective on how current research in somitogenesis is helping to solve fundamental questions in vertebrate development and morphogenesis.
@introbul:Key Features: @bul:* Novel transcriptional mechanisms that control repetitive pattern formation
- Wide scale genetic screens for mutations affecting somitogenesis
- Molecular/genetic control of pattern and tissue formation during somitogenesis
- Transplantation of mouse embryo somites
- Classical embryological approaches and concepts
- Evolutionary perspectives on somitogenesis
Graduate students and researchers in developmental biology, cellular biology, genetics, molecular biology, and neuroscience.
Roger Pedersen Serial Editor
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.
Charles Ordahl Serial Volume Editor
Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.