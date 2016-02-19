Some Implications of Steroid Hormones in Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433363804, 9781483193083

Some Implications of Steroid Hormones in Cancer

1st Edition

The Marie Curie Memorial Foundation Workshop Conference at the University of Surrey, Guildford (8th May, 1970)

Editors: D. C. Williams M. H. Briggs
eBook ISBN: 9781483193083
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 148
Description

Some Implications of Steroid Hormones in Cancer documents the proceedings of the Workshop Conference on Some Implications of Steroid Hormones in Cancer held at the University Of Surrey, Guildford on May 8, 1970. This book discusses steroids in relation to breast cancer in human females; studies on the uptake of estrogens by human breast tumors in vivo; and steroid metabolism in human breast cancer. The high-affinity estrogen receptors in hormone dependent tissues; some effects of steroid hormones on carcinogenesis in rats; and steroids and renal cell carcinoma are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the gut bacteria, steroids and cancer of the large bowel and in vitro screening test for hormonal and other forms of cytotoxic chemotherapy. This publication is beneficial to oncologists, medical practitioners, and students interested in the study of malignant diseases.

Table of Contents


Programme

Morning Session

Opening Address

"Steroids in Relation to Breast Cancer in Human Females"

Discussion

"Studies on the Uptake of Oestrogens by Human Breast Tumours in vivo"

Discussion

"Steroid Metabolism in Human Breast Cancer"

Discussion

"High-Affinity Oestrogen Receptors in Hormone Dependent Tissues"

Discussion

Afternoon Session

"Are Oestrogens Carcinogens?"

Discussion

"Some Effects of Steroid Hormones on Carcinogenesis in Rats"

Discussion

"Steroids and Renal Cell Carcinoma"

Discussion

"Gut Bacteria, Steroids and Cancer of the Large Bowel"

Discussion

"An in vitro screening test for Hormonal and Other Forms of Cytotoxic Chemotherapy"

Discussion

General Discussion

Closing Remarks

No. of pages:
148
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193083

About the Editor

D. C. Williams

M. H. Briggs

