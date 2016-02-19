Some Implications of Steroid Hormones in Cancer documents the proceedings of the Workshop Conference on Some Implications of Steroid Hormones in Cancer held at the University Of Surrey, Guildford on May 8, 1970. This book discusses steroids in relation to breast cancer in human females; studies on the uptake of estrogens by human breast tumors in vivo; and steroid metabolism in human breast cancer. The high-affinity estrogen receptors in hormone dependent tissues; some effects of steroid hormones on carcinogenesis in rats; and steroids and renal cell carcinoma are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the gut bacteria, steroids and cancer of the large bowel and in vitro screening test for hormonal and other forms of cytotoxic chemotherapy. This publication is beneficial to oncologists, medical practitioners, and students interested in the study of malignant diseases.