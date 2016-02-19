Some Aspects of Vacuum Ultraviolet Radiation Physics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Some Aspects of Vacuum Ultraviolet Radiation Physics presents some data on the state of research in vacuum ultraviolet radiation in association with areas of physics. Organized into four parts, this book begins by elucidating the optical properties of solids in the vacuum ultraviolet region (v.u.v.), particularly the specific methods of determination of optical constants in v.u.v., the properties of metals, and those of ionic insulators. Part II deals with molecular spectroscopy, with emphasis on the spectra of diatomic and simple polyatomic molecules, paraffins, and condensed phases. Part III focuses on some aspects of emission spectroscopy in the v.u.v. in relation to laboratory plasmas. The last part describes the image formation by concave gratings, spectrophotometry, and diffusion by surfaces. This book will be very valuable to physicist and graduate students inclined to this field of interest.
Part I Optical Properties of Solids in the Vacuum Ultraviolet
General Principles
Chapter 1 Phenomenological Description of Optical Properties of Solids and Methods of Determination of Optical Constants in the Vacuum Ultraviolet
Chapter 2 Optical Properties of Metals
Chapter 3 Optical Properties of Ionic Insulators
Part II Molecular Spectroscopy
Chapter 4 Spectra of Diatomic and Inorganic Polyatomic Molecules
Chapter 5 Electronic Spectra of Paraffins
Chapter 6 Spectra of Condensed Gases
Chapter 7 Photoelectron Spectroscopy: Principles and Instrumentation
Part III Vacuum Ultraviolet Emission from Hot Plasmas
Chapter 8 Vacuum Ultraviolet Emission from Hot Plasmas
Part II Principles of Vacuum Ultraviolet Instrumental Optics
Chapter 9 Principles of Vacuum Ultraviolet Instrumental Optics
Index
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159102