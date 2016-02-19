Some Aspects of Vacuum Ultraviolet Radiation Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169842, 9781483159102

Some Aspects of Vacuum Ultraviolet Radiation Physics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Editors: Nicole Damany Jacques Romand Boris Vodar
eBook ISBN: 9781483159102
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 340
Description

Some Aspects of Vacuum Ultraviolet Radiation Physics presents some data on the state of research in vacuum ultraviolet radiation in association with areas of physics. Organized into four parts, this book begins by elucidating the optical properties of solids in the vacuum ultraviolet region (v.u.v.), particularly the specific methods of determination of optical constants in v.u.v., the properties of metals, and those of ionic insulators. Part II deals with molecular spectroscopy, with emphasis on the spectra of diatomic and simple polyatomic molecules, paraffins, and condensed phases. Part III focuses on some aspects of emission spectroscopy in the v.u.v. in relation to laboratory plasmas. The last part describes the image formation by concave gratings, spectrophotometry, and diffusion by surfaces. This book will be very valuable to physicist and graduate students inclined to this field of interest.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Contributors

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part I Optical Properties of Solids in the Vacuum Ultraviolet

General Principles

Chapter 1 Phenomenological Description of Optical Properties of Solids and Methods of Determination of Optical Constants in the Vacuum Ultraviolet

Chapter 2 Optical Properties of Metals

Chapter 3 Optical Properties of Ionic Insulators

Part II Molecular Spectroscopy

Chapter 4 Spectra of Diatomic and Inorganic Polyatomic Molecules

Chapter 5 Electronic Spectra of Paraffins

Chapter 6 Spectra of Condensed Gases

Chapter 7 Photoelectron Spectroscopy: Principles and Instrumentation

Part III Vacuum Ultraviolet Emission from Hot Plasmas

Chapter 8 Vacuum Ultraviolet Emission from Hot Plasmas

Part II Principles of Vacuum Ultraviolet Instrumental Optics

Chapter 9 Principles of Vacuum Ultraviolet Instrumental Optics

Index

Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy


Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159102

Nicole Damany

Jacques Romand

Boris Vodar

