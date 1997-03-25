Some Aspects of Oncology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762301461, 9780080526416

Some Aspects of Oncology, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: G. Heppner Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080526416
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762301461
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th March 1997
Page Count: 355
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13900.00
11815.00
175.44
149.12
76.00
64.60
125.00
106.25
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
13900.00
11815.00
73.00
62.05
119.00
101.15
90.95
77.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (G. Heppner). Pathobiology of Neoplasia (D.W. Visscher and G.H. Heppner). Cancer Induction by Ionizing Radiation (K.L. Mossman). Environmental Causes of Cancer (J.S. Malpas). Progestin Regulation of Cellular Proliferation (E.A. Musgrove and R.L. Sutherland). Tumor Angiogenesis and its Control by Tumor Suppressor Genes (P.J. Polverini). The Role of Gap Junctional Intercellular Communication in Neoplasia (R.J. Ruch). Cell Adhesion and Metastasis: Molecular Mechanisms (C.W. Evans). RAS: Processor of Vital Signals (C.M. Weyman and D.W. Stacey). Human Cytokines (B.G. Darnay and B.B. Aggarwal). Immunity to Cancer: Cytotoxic Lymphocytes, Interleukin-2, and the Tumor Necrosis Factor Superfamily (M.J. Robertson and J. Ritz). Quantitative Analysis of Nuclear Size for Prognosis-Related Malignancy Grading (F.B. Sørensen). Prostate Cancer (M. Gleave, M. Bandyk, and L. Chung). The Biology of Human Melanoma (S.Q. Lynch, P.M. Doskoch, S. Vijayasaradhi, and A.N. Houghton). Aspects of the Treatment of B Cell Malignancies (A.Z.S. Rohatiner, J.S. Malpas, and R.K. Ganjoo). Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy (J.S. Malpas and A. Rohatiner). Index.

Description

The present volume is the first in the advances in oncobiology series. It is meant to be useful not only to clinical and non-clinical oncologists but also to graduate students and medical students. The individual chapters are presented as self-contained summaries of current knowledge rather than as reviews. The last chapter deals with the subject of chemotherapy.

Details

No. of pages:
355
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080526416
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762301461

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. Heppner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Breast Cancer Program, Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, MI, USA

Edward Bittar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.