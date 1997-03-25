Some Aspects of Oncology, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (G. Heppner). Pathobiology of Neoplasia (D.W. Visscher and G.H. Heppner). Cancer Induction by Ionizing Radiation (K.L. Mossman). Environmental Causes of Cancer (J.S. Malpas). Progestin Regulation of Cellular Proliferation (E.A. Musgrove and R.L. Sutherland). Tumor Angiogenesis and its Control by Tumor Suppressor Genes (P.J. Polverini). The Role of Gap Junctional Intercellular Communication in Neoplasia (R.J. Ruch). Cell Adhesion and Metastasis: Molecular Mechanisms (C.W. Evans). RAS: Processor of Vital Signals (C.M. Weyman and D.W. Stacey). Human Cytokines (B.G. Darnay and B.B. Aggarwal). Immunity to Cancer: Cytotoxic Lymphocytes, Interleukin-2, and the Tumor Necrosis Factor Superfamily (M.J. Robertson and J. Ritz). Quantitative Analysis of Nuclear Size for Prognosis-Related Malignancy Grading (F.B. Sørensen). Prostate Cancer (M. Gleave, M. Bandyk, and L. Chung). The Biology of Human Melanoma (S.Q. Lynch, P.M. Doskoch, S. Vijayasaradhi, and A.N. Houghton). Aspects of the Treatment of B Cell Malignancies (A.Z.S. Rohatiner, J.S. Malpas, and R.K. Ganjoo). Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy (J.S. Malpas and A. Rohatiner). Index.
Description
The present volume is the first in the advances in oncobiology series. It is meant to be useful not only to clinical and non-clinical oncologists but also to graduate students and medical students. The individual chapters are presented as self-contained summaries of current knowledge rather than as reviews. The last chapter deals with the subject of chemotherapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 355
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 25th March 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526416
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762301461
About the Editors
G. Heppner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Breast Cancer Program, Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, MI, USA
Edward Bittar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA