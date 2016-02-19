Some Aspects of Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling and Mobile Equipment focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches in hydraulics employed in mechanical handling and mobile equipment.

The publication first underscores hydraulics and pneumatics in mechanical handling. Discussions focus on press unloading, safety and pneumatic feeding devices for presses, direct lifting by air cylinders, power steering, hydraulic motors, hydrostatic drives, road construction, diggers, materials lifting, pumps and power, and fluids and reservoirs. The manuscript then examines the application of pneumatics to handling equipment, cost and performance aspects of hydraulic and pneumatic handling, and hydraulics in construction machinery. Topics include four-wheel drive loading shovel, flexibility of control, multiple pumps, medium pressure suction systems, blow tank, preset weight packaging, fluidization, and high reliability.

The text examines hydraulic valves for mobile equipment, including valve sizes, pressure drop, main relief valves, two stage relief valves, detents, electric switches, service port relief valve, flow divider, metered flow or flow check valves, regenerative spool, and anti-cavitation and re-generation.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the use of hydraulics in mechanical handling and mobile equipment.