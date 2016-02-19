Some Aspects of Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling and Mobile Equipment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780854610068, 9781483296104

Some Aspects of Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling and Mobile Equipment

1st Edition

Authors: R.H. Warring
eBook ISBN: 9781483296104
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st December 1971
Page Count: 136
Description

Some Aspects of Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling and Mobile Equipment focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches in hydraulics employed in mechanical handling and mobile equipment.

The publication first underscores hydraulics and pneumatics in mechanical handling. Discussions focus on press unloading, safety and pneumatic feeding devices for presses, direct lifting by air cylinders, power steering, hydraulic motors, hydrostatic drives, road construction, diggers, materials lifting, pumps and power, and fluids and reservoirs. The manuscript then examines the application of pneumatics to handling equipment, cost and performance aspects of hydraulic and pneumatic handling, and hydraulics in construction machinery. Topics include four-wheel drive loading shovel, flexibility of control, multiple pumps, medium pressure suction systems, blow tank, preset weight packaging, fluidization, and high reliability.

The text examines hydraulic valves for mobile equipment, including valve sizes, pressure drop, main relief valves, two stage relief valves, detents, electric switches, service port relief valve, flow divider, metered flow or flow check valves, regenerative spool, and anti-cavitation and re-generation.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the use of hydraulics in mechanical handling and mobile equipment.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling

Pneumatics in Mechanical Handling

The Application of Pneumatics to Handling Equipment

Cost and Performance Aspects of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Handling

Hydraulics in Construction Machinery

The Application of Hydraulics to Excavator Equipment

Hydraulics Applied to Agricultural Mechanical Handling

Hydraulics in Farm Machinery

Extending the use of a Lift Truck

Hydraulic Valves for Mobile Equipment

Hydraulics in Mobile Equipment

Air Cushion Conveyors

Index

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483296104

R.H. Warring

