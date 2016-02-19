Some Aspects of Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling and Mobile Equipment
1st Edition
Description
Some Aspects of Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling and Mobile Equipment focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches in hydraulics employed in mechanical handling and mobile equipment.
The publication first underscores hydraulics and pneumatics in mechanical handling. Discussions focus on press unloading, safety and pneumatic feeding devices for presses, direct lifting by air cylinders, power steering, hydraulic motors, hydrostatic drives, road construction, diggers, materials lifting, pumps and power, and fluids and reservoirs. The manuscript then examines the application of pneumatics to handling equipment, cost and performance aspects of hydraulic and pneumatic handling, and hydraulics in construction machinery. Topics include four-wheel drive loading shovel, flexibility of control, multiple pumps, medium pressure suction systems, blow tank, preset weight packaging, fluidization, and high reliability.
The text examines hydraulic valves for mobile equipment, including valve sizes, pressure drop, main relief valves, two stage relief valves, detents, electric switches, service port relief valve, flow divider, metered flow or flow check valves, regenerative spool, and anti-cavitation and re-generation.
The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the use of hydraulics in mechanical handling and mobile equipment.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Hydraulics in Mechanical Handling
Pneumatics in Mechanical Handling
The Application of Pneumatics to Handling Equipment
Cost and Performance Aspects of Hydraulic and Pneumatic Handling
Hydraulics in Construction Machinery
The Application of Hydraulics to Excavator Equipment
Hydraulics Applied to Agricultural Mechanical Handling
Hydraulics in Farm Machinery
Extending the use of a Lift Truck
Hydraulic Valves for Mobile Equipment
Hydraulics in Mobile Equipment
Air Cushion Conveyors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1970
- Published:
- 31st December 1971
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296104