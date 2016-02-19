Some Approaches to Teaching Autistic Children - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080111599, 9781483138220

Some Approaches to Teaching Autistic Children

1st Edition

A Collection of Papers

Editors: P. T. B. Weston
eBook ISBN: 9781483138220
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 88
Description

Some Approaches to Teaching Autistic Children: A Collection of Papers has been compiled by the National Society for Autistic Children to satisfy a demand by teachers, parents, and other interested people for information giving guidance on the education and handling of the autistic child. This book presents the experience of pioneer teachers in this field, the ways they have devised to enable the children to compensate for their handicaps and develop their potential, and the results they are achieving. The book begins by describing the day treatment center pioneered by Dr. Carl Fenichel. Fenichel opened the League School for Seriously Disturbed Children, in Brooklyn. His hope was that children living at home could progress socially as well as academically in a day school with a program carefully tailored to the individual child's needs. Separate chapters present accounts of autistic children in a day nursery in Canada and the educational treatment of psychotic children at Smith Hospital, Henley-On-Thames. Also discussed are the diagnosis of non-learning children and medical aspects of the education of psychotic (autistic) children

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgments

1 An Approach to the Severely Disturbed Child

2 Autistic Children in a Day Nursery

3 Education of Psychotic Children. An Account of Work at Smith Hospital, Henley-on-Thames

4 An Education Program for Psychotic Children

5 Non-Learning Children—A Preliminary Evaluation

6 Aphasic Children in a School for the Deaf

7 A School for Autistic Children

8 Medical Aspects of the Education of Psychotic (Autistic) Children


About the Editor

P. T. B. Weston

