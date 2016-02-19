Some Approaches to Teaching Autistic Children: A Collection of Papers has been compiled by the National Society for Autistic Children to satisfy a demand by teachers, parents, and other interested people for information giving guidance on the education and handling of the autistic child. This book presents the experience of pioneer teachers in this field, the ways they have devised to enable the children to compensate for their handicaps and develop their potential, and the results they are achieving. The book begins by describing the day treatment center pioneered by Dr. Carl Fenichel. Fenichel opened the League School for Seriously Disturbed Children, in Brooklyn. His hope was that children living at home could progress socially as well as academically in a day school with a program carefully tailored to the individual child's needs. Separate chapters present accounts of autistic children in a day nursery in Canada and the educational treatment of psychotic children at Smith Hospital, Henley-On-Thames. Also discussed are the diagnosis of non-learning children and medical aspects of the education of psychotic (autistic) children