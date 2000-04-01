Some Applications of Topological K-Theory, Volume 45
1st Edition
Series Editors: N. Mahammed R. Piccinini U. Suter
eBook ISBN: 9780080871561
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 316
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1980
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871561
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
N. Mahammed Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sciences and Technical Studies, Lille, France
R. Piccinini Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Memorial University of Newfoundland
U. Suter Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Neuchhtel
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.