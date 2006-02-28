Solving Management Problems in Information Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341369, 9781780630854

Solving Management Problems in Information Services

1st Edition

Authors: Christine Urquhart
eBook ISBN: 9781780630854
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341840
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341369
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2006
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents

Performance measurement; Cooperation and collaboration; The Pareto rule and the problems of user satisfaction; Impact and cost evaluation; Information and uncertainty; Forecasting and simulation; Conclusion.

Description

The book provides a practical approach to solving management problems in information and library services. The aim is to demonstrate that some simple mathematical techniques can be used to make the life of the harassed manager easier and more interesting.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the problems first, rather than the theory
  • Uses current examples and hot Topics
  • Evidence-based: uses research studies to show what works and what does not

Readership

Information and library service managers, information management and business information technology students

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630854
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341840
Paperback ISBN:
9781843341369

About the Authors

Christine Urquhart Author

Dr Christine Urquhart is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Information Studies, University of Wales Aberystwyth. She leads postgraduate research training programmes in the Department. Her research interests concern information behaviour and health information management research. She has worked for the Department since 1993, and prior to that worked in a variety of information and library posts.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales Aberystwyth, UK

