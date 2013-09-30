Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development in the South China Sea
1st Edition
A Chinese Perspective
Chapter 1: Introduction
Abstract:
Purpose and significance
Territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea
Causes of the disputes
Structure of the book
Chapter 2: China’s sovereignty claims over the Nansha Islands: historical evidence
Abstract:
Discovery, naming and administration practices: from Spring and Autumn period to late Qing dynasty
Consolidation of Chinese sovereignty: from late Qing dynasty to post-Second World War
Conclusion
Chapter 3: China’s sovereignty claims over the Nansha Islands: a legal perspective
Abstract:
Discovery in international law
Successive administration (prescription)
Maritime legislation
International acknowledgement and recognition of China’s sovereignty
Protest against foreign invasions and fighting against foreign troops
Critical date
Discussion
The impact of UNCLOS
U-shaped line
Chapter 4: China’s dispute with Vietnam over the Nansha Islands
Abstract:
Vietnam’s sovereignty claim over the Nansha Islands and related maritime claims
Weaknesses in Vietnam’s claims
Confusion over the location administered by ‘Hoang Sa detachment/brigades’
Invalidity of succession from France
History of the China-Vietnam dispute over the Nansha Islands
Bilateral efforts on dispute settlement and future challenges
Conclusion
Chapter 5: China’s dispute with the Philippines over the Nansha Islands
Abstract:
Basis of the Philippines’ claims
Effective occupation and control
Assessment of the Philippines’ claims
History of the dispute between China and the Philippines
China-Philippine efforts for dispute settlement
Conclusion
Chapter 6: China’s disputes with Malaysia and Brunei over the Nansha Islands
Abstract:
Basis of Malaysia’s and Brunei’s claims
Assessment of Malaysia’s and Brunei’s claims
History of disputes with Malaysia and Brunei
China-Malaysia and China-Brunei efforts for dispute settlement
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Recent developments and regional cooperation in the South China Sea
Abstract:
Recent developments in the South China Sea
CLCS submission
National legislation and regulation
Incidents at sea
China-ASEAN: from DOC to COC
The involvement of non-claimant states
The Philippines versus China international arbitration
Regional cooperation: China’s commitment
Conclusion
References
Appendix: SCS island names
Index
This book discusses the South China Sea dispute from a Chinese perspective with regards to history, law, international politics, the economy, diplomacy and military affairs. Not only does it detail China’s official position on the sovereignty and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, but also provides analyses of the related factors influencing the origin and development of these disputes. It further assesses the complexity, internationalisation and long-term struggle over the South China Sea and China’s efforts in dispute resolution.
Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development aims to help readers better understand a Chinese perspective on the complexity of the South China Sea disputes, including competition over the sovereignty of the islets, islands regime and its impact on maritime delimitation, overlapping maritime claims, and how the adjacent states can cooperate for resource development in the South China Sea.
This title is highly pertinent in the context of the growing attention paid to potential international conflicts in the South China Sea, and covers a wide range of topics including history, law, international politics, economy, diplomacy and military affairs.
- Highly pertinent in the context of the growing attention paid to potential international conflicts in the South China Sea
- Covers a wide range of topics including history, law, international politics, economy, diplomacy and military affairs
- One of the very few books written by a Chinese scholar in English in this area
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633558
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843346852
"Wu has spent more than 20 years in regional diplomacy and research. He has also participated in the making of many policies. His rich first-hand experience of regional affairs, combined with his thorough research, makes Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development in the South China Sea an invaluable work."--ChinaDaily.com, February 11, 2014
"This book, as an academic monograph, is not only highly pertinent in the context of the growing attention over the conflicts in the South China Sea, but also manages to provide a new Chinese perspective to help the readers better understand the complexity of the South China Sea disputes. There are very few books written by Chinese scholars in English in this area, which makes this book something of a landmark in the studies of the South China Sea disputes."--Global Times online, February 13, 2014
"There have been other Chinese authors on the South China issue but Dr. Wu Shicun has direct knowledge of what he is talking about… The book endeavors to put the controversy in ‘the context of modern times – with interdependent economies making political boundaries a critical issue.’… The book is important because it provides ‘a Chinese idea for a possible path towards resolving the current situation.’"--PhilStar.com, January 26, 2014
Shicun Wu Author
Wu Shicun is President of the National Institute for the South China Sea Studies, a sole national-level think-tank in China specializing in South China Sea studies and a wellrespected expert in the field of the South China Sea Studies. His research focuses on history and geography on the South China Sea, ocean boundary delimitation, international relations and regional security issues. He has considerable expertise and numerous publications to his credit.
National Institute for the South China Sea Studies, China