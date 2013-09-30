"Wu has spent more than 20 years in regional diplomacy and research. He has also participated in the making of many policies. His rich first-hand experience of regional affairs, combined with his thorough research, makes Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development in the South China Sea an invaluable work."--ChinaDaily.com, February 11, 2014

"This book, as an academic monograph, is not only highly pertinent in the context of the growing attention over the conflicts in the South China Sea, but also manages to provide a new Chinese perspective to help the readers better understand the complexity of the South China Sea disputes. There are very few books written by Chinese scholars in English in this area, which makes this book something of a landmark in the studies of the South China Sea disputes."--Global Times online, February 13, 2014

"There have been other Chinese authors on the South China issue but Dr. Wu Shicun has direct knowledge of what he is talking about… The book endeavors to put the controversy in ‘the context of modern times – with interdependent economies making political boundaries a critical issue.’… The book is important because it provides ‘a Chinese idea for a possible path towards resolving the current situation.’"--PhilStar.com, January 26, 2014