Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development in the South China Sea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346852, 9781780633558

Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development in the South China Sea

1st Edition

A Chinese Perspective

Authors: Shicun Wu
eBook ISBN: 9781780633558
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843346852
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2013
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

Preface

About the author

Note on translations

Timeline of Chinese history

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract:

Purpose and significance

Territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea

Causes of the disputes

Structure of the book

Chapter 2: China’s sovereignty claims over the Nansha Islands: historical evidence

Abstract:

Discovery, naming and administration practices: from Spring and Autumn period to late Qing dynasty

Consolidation of Chinese sovereignty: from late Qing dynasty to post-Second World War

Conclusion

Chapter 3: China’s sovereignty claims over the Nansha Islands: a legal perspective

Abstract:

Discovery in international law

Successive administration (prescription)

Maritime legislation

International acknowledgement and recognition of China’s sovereignty

Protest against foreign invasions and fighting against foreign troops

Critical date

Discussion

The impact of UNCLOS

U-shaped line

Chapter 4: China’s dispute with Vietnam over the Nansha Islands

Abstract:

Vietnam’s sovereignty claim over the Nansha Islands and related maritime claims

Weaknesses in Vietnam’s claims

Confusion over the location administered by ‘Hoang Sa detachment/brigades’

Invalidity of succession from France

History of the China-Vietnam dispute over the Nansha Islands

Bilateral efforts on dispute settlement and future challenges

Conclusion

Chapter 5: China’s dispute with the Philippines over the Nansha Islands

Abstract:

Basis of the Philippines’ claims

Effective occupation and control

Assessment of the Philippines’ claims

History of the dispute between China and the Philippines

China-Philippine efforts for dispute settlement

Conclusion

Chapter 6: China’s disputes with Malaysia and Brunei over the Nansha Islands

Abstract:

Basis of Malaysia’s and Brunei’s claims

Assessment of Malaysia’s and Brunei’s claims

History of disputes with Malaysia and Brunei

China-Malaysia and China-Brunei efforts for dispute settlement

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Recent developments and regional cooperation in the South China Sea

Abstract:

Recent developments in the South China Sea

CLCS submission

National legislation and regulation

Incidents at sea

China-ASEAN: from DOC to COC

The involvement of non-claimant states

The Philippines versus China international arbitration

Regional cooperation: China’s commitment

Conclusion

References

Appendix: SCS island names

Index

Description

This book discusses the South China Sea dispute from a Chinese perspective with regards to history, law, international politics, the economy, diplomacy and military affairs. Not only does it detail China’s official position on the sovereignty and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, but also provides analyses of the related factors influencing the origin and development of these disputes. It further assesses the complexity, internationalisation and long-term struggle over the South China Sea and China’s efforts in dispute resolution.

Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development aims to help readers better understand a Chinese perspective on the complexity of the South China Sea disputes, including competition over the sovereignty of the islets, islands regime and its impact on maritime delimitation, overlapping maritime claims, and how the adjacent states can cooperate for resource development in the South China Sea.

This title is highly pertinent in the context of the growing attention paid to potential international conflicts in the South China Sea, and covers a wide range of topics including history, law, international politics, economy, diplomacy and military affairs.

Key Features

  • Highly pertinent in the context of the growing attention paid to potential international conflicts in the South China Sea
  • Covers a wide range of topics including history, law, international politics, economy, diplomacy and military affairs
  • One of the very few books written by a Chinese scholar in English in this area

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633558
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843346852

Reviews

"Wu has spent more than 20 years in regional diplomacy and research. He has also participated in the making of many policies. His rich first-hand experience of regional affairs, combined with his thorough research, makes Solving Disputes for Regional Cooperation and Development in the South China Sea an invaluable work."--ChinaDaily.com, February 11, 2014
"This book, as an academic monograph, is not only highly pertinent in the context of the growing attention over the conflicts in the South China Sea, but also manages to provide a new Chinese perspective to help the readers better understand the complexity of the South China Sea disputes. There are very few books written by Chinese scholars in English in this area, which makes this book something of a landmark in the studies of the South China Sea disputes."--Global Times online, February 13, 2014
"There have been other Chinese authors on the South China issue but Dr. Wu Shicun has direct knowledge of what he is talking about… The book endeavors to put the controversy in ‘the context of modern times – with interdependent economies making political boundaries a critical issue.’… The book is important because it provides ‘a Chinese idea for a possible path towards resolving the current situation.’"--PhilStar.com, January 26, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Shicun Wu Author

Wu Shicun is President of the National Institute for the South China Sea Studies, a sole national-level think-tank in China specializing in South China Sea studies and a wellrespected expert in the field of the South China Sea Studies. His research focuses on history and geography on the South China Sea, ocean boundary delimitation, international relations and regional security issues. He has considerable expertise and numerous publications to his credit.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute for the South China Sea Studies, China

