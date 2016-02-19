Solvent Waste Reduction
1st Edition
Authors: USEPA
eBook ISBN: 9780815519119
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512547
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 173
Description
This book, generated from several EPA documents, initially covers the legal disposal of solvents, but suggests several alternatives and possible ways to reduce the amount of solvents left over during manufacturing processes.
Readership
All industries which employ solvents in their processes.
Table of Contents
- Land and Liquid Disposal Bans
- Title III SARA - The Community's Right to Know
- Solvent Waste Burning Regulations
- Waste Minimization Liability Issues
- Minimization of Process Equipment Cleaning Waste
- Source Reduction - Parts Cleaning
- Solvent Waste Minimization by the Coatings Industry
- What to do With Hazardous Waste: Regulations, Management, and Disposal
- Waste Reduction for Chlorinated Solvents Users
- On-Site Reuse and Recycle of Solvents
- Commercial (Off-Site) Solvent Reclamation
- Making the Most of Bottoms and Residuals
- Treatment: Solvent Wastestreams
- Treatment of Solvent Wastewaters: Focus on Changing Economics Appendix A: Separation Techniques for Solvent Recovery Appendix B: Treatment and Pretreatment Appendix C: Good Operating Practice
About the Author
