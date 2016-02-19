Solvent Extraction 1990 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444886774, 9780444596390

Solvent Extraction 1990, Volume 7B

1st Edition

Editors: T. Sekine S. Kusakabe
eBook ISBN: 9780444596390
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th February 1992
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

PART A. Preface. Introduction. Organization of Conference. List of Sponsors. Plenary Lectures (4 papers). 1. Fundamentals of Solvent Extraction (40 papers). 2. Extractants and Diluents (23 papers). 3. Analytical Chemistry and Environmental Science (16 papers). 4. Nuclear Fuel Cycles (37 papers). 5. Kinetics and Interfacial Phenomena (19 papers). 6. Metal Extraction (Precious and Rare Metals) (35 papers). PART B. Hydrometallurgy (19 papers). 8. Simulation, Modelling and Control (14 papers). 9. Equipment and Equipment Design (23 papers). 10. Liquid Membranes (34 papers). 11. Supercritical and New Extraction Systems (12 papers). 12. Special Applications: Petrochemicals, Biotechnology (29 papers). Author Index.

Description

Solvent extraction is employed very widely in both fundamental research and technology because of the remarkable features of this simple but very effective technique for the separation of different materials. The International Solvent Extraction Conference 1990 was a forum for the presentation of papers on up-to-date research in this field. The collection of the papers in these volumes will be invaluable because information on solvent extraction is often scattered in various journals and proceedings which make the following of developments difficult.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444596390

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

T. Sekine Editor

S. Kusakabe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Science University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.