Solvent Crazing of Polymers, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Structural Aspects of Polymer Cold Drawing. Conditions providing development of polymer fibrillar structure. Structure of solid polymers. Specific features of molecular mobility in glassy and semicrystalline polymers. Model description of polymer cold drawing. The effect of surface active liquid environment on polymer fibrillar structure. The role of surface active environment. 2. Dynamics of Solvent Crazing. Craze nucleation. Craze tip advance. Craze thickening. Dynamics of solvent crazing and fine structure of crazes. Final stage of solvent crazing - collapse of porous craze structure of solvent crazes. 3. Solvent Crazing and Mechanical Response of Polymer. Critical strain for solvent crazing. Fracture mechanics. Tensile drawing with a constant strain rate. Polymer drawing under constant stress. 4. Structure and Properties of the Solvent-Crazed Polymers. Mechanical properties of solvent-crazed polymers. Thermomechanical properties of solvent-crazed polymers. Adsorption properties of solvent-crazed polymers. Specific features of transport of non-volatile components from the craze volume of solvent-crazed polymers. 5. Delocalized Solvent Crazing. Specific features of solvent crazing in semicrystalline polymers. Delocalized solvent crazing and new ways of preparation of polymer blends. 6. Structure and Properties of Low-Molecular-Mass Compounds Introduced into Craze Structure. Direct method of preparation of polymer/(low-molecular-mass compound) blends via solvent crazing. Indirect method of introduction of low-molecular-mass compounds into craze structure. 7. Applied Aspects of Solvent Crazing. Solvent-crazed polymers as porous adsorbents and membranes. Development of transverse relief of the surface of polymer films and fibers. Fibrillation of polymer films. Solvent crazing as a universal means of introduction of various additives into polymer films and fibers. References. Subject index.
Description
The problems related to crazing in polymers are of special interest to polymer scientists since only polymers display this universal phenomenon and no analogues are available for low-molecular-mass compounds. The important problems of solvent crazing and the development of a universal description of polymer structure and properties have received much attention from many leading scientists. Nevertheless, some aspects of polymer crazing are still unclear, and scientific activities in this area are in progress.
This work provides an up-to-date account of scientific advances in the area of solvent crazing. The principal features and stages of solvent crazing (craze nucleation, craze tip advance, craze thickening, and craze collapse at high strains) are described. Additionally, the authors present information concerning the activities of Russian scientists in this area, which might have escaped the attention of their colleagues because of the language barrier.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 28th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596567
Reviews
@qu:The book covers an area somewhat neglected by the scientific literature; it is of real interest for those involved in polymer and material science and can be used, in part, for advanced courses. Highly recommended. @source:Memoriile Seciilor Stiintifice and Cellulose Chemistry and Technology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
A.L. Volynskii Author
N.F. Bakeev Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia