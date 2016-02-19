Solvation, Ionic and Complex Formation Reactions in Non-Aqeuous Solvents, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
References
2. General Characterization of Solvents
Classification of Non-Aqueous Solvents
Characteristics of Solvent Properties
References
3. Solvent-Solute Interactions
Theoretical Approaches
Solvation, Solvation Number
Solvation with Donor and Acceptor Solvents
References
4. Donor-Acceptor Interactions. The Donor and Acceptor Strengths of Solvents
Empirical Solvent Strength Scales
Characterization of the Donor Strength on the Basis of the Ionization Energy
Characterization of the Donor Strength on the Basis of the Crystal Field Splitting
Characterization of the Donor Strength on the Basis of the Heat of Solvation
Base Strength Towards the Proton
Characterization of the Donor Strength on the Basis of Conductometric Measurements
Characterization of the Donor Strength on the Basis of Polarographic Measurements
Characterization of the Donor Strength by Means of Infrared Spectroscopy
Characterization of the Donor Strength by Means of NMR Spectroscopy
Transition Metal Complex Reference Acceptors in the Investigation of Donor Solvents
The Kamlet-Taft Solvent Basicity Scale
Characterization of the Acceptor Strength on the Basis of the Solvatochrome Effect
Characterization of the Acceptor Strength on the Basis of NMR Measurements
Characterization of the Acceptor Strength on the Basis of Kinetic Measurements
Other Solvent Strength (Polarity) Scales
Intercorrelation of the Various Solvent Strength Scales
Study of Lewis Donor-Acceptor Interactions and Related Problems
Effect of the Parent Solvent
Role of the Experimental Method
Effect of the Reference Acceptor or Reference Donor
The Drago Concept
The Koppel-Palm Concept
The Krygowski-Fawcett Concept
The Gutmann-Mayer Concept
The Linear Solvation Energy Relationship (Kamlet-Taft) Concept
References
5. Experimental Methods Employed in the Study of Non-Aqueous Solutions of Complex Systems
Conductometry
Dielectrometry
Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy
UV and Visible Spectroscopy
Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectroscopy
The Solvent Dependence of CD
Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
Magnetic Susceptibility Examinations
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance (NQR) Spectroscopy
Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) Spectroscopy
Mössbauer Spectroscopy in Frozen Solutions
X-ray Diffraction Studies
X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS, ESCA) in Rapidly Frozen Solutions
Positron Annihilation and Positronium Chemistry
Pick-Off Annihilation and the Molecular and Solution Structures
Coordination Chemical Aspects of Positron Annihilation
Ultrasonic Velocity Investigations
Electron Spin Echo Modulation Studies
References
6. Effect of the Solvent on the Structures and Stabilities of Metal Complexes in Solution
Effect of the Donor Strength
Effects of Steric Factors
Effect of Solvation of the Anion
Effect of Solvation of the Outer-Sphere Type
Formation of Auto-Complexes, Mixed Ligand Complexes, DA Molecular Complexes and Polynuclear Complexes
Effect of the Structure of the Solvent
References
7. Effect of the Solvent on the Kinetics and Mechanisms of Coordination Reactions
The Effect of Solvation Strength (Donor or Acceptor Strength) of Solvents
Competitive Preferential Solvation (COPS) Theory
Solvent Dependence of Reactions in Organometallic Chemistry
References
8. Interactions in Solvent Mixtures and their Investigation
Interaction Between the Components of the Solvent Mixture
Solvation Processes in Solvent Mixtures
Complex Formation in Solvent Mixtures
Solvent Dependence of Complex Stability
Equilibrium Studies in Water-Dioxane Solvent Mixtures
Equilibrium Studies in Solvent Mixtures with Varying Compositions
Equilibrium Measurements in Non-Aqueous Solvent Mixtures
Calorimetric Equilibrium Studies
References
9. General Suggestions for the Characterization of Non-Aqueous Solution Systems
Analytical Examination of the Solution
Determination of Moisture Content
Determination of Other Impurities
Purification of Solvents
Removal of the Moisture Content
Molecular Sieves and their Application
Purification Procedures for some Solvents
Characterization of Solvents by their Physical parameters
Characterization of the Solvating Powers of Solvents
Characterization of Solvent Mixtures
References
10. Research Trends in the Future
Subject Index
Description
Solvation, Ionic and Complex Formation Reactions in Non-Aqueous Solvents: Experimental Methods for their Investigation presents the available methods and their particular value in investigating solutions composed of non-aqueous solvents.
This book is composed of 10 chapters and begins with a brief description of the complexity of the interactions possible n solutions. The subsequent chapters deal with a classification of the solvents and empirical solvent strength scales based on various experimental parameters, together with various correlations empirically describing the solvent effect. Other chapters present the methods for the purification of solvents and ways of checking their purity, as well as the individual results achieved during investigations of the solvent effect, particularly the general regularities recognized. The remaining chapters provide a review of the coordination chemistry of non-aqueous solutions.
This book will prove useful to analytical and inorganic chemists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597519
Reviews
@qu:...for those working in the field of nonaqueous solutions, it will be an invaluable reference source. @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society