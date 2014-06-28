Solutions Manual to accompany Engineering Materials Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125249980, 9780080572086

Solutions Manual to accompany Engineering Materials Science

1st Edition

Authors: Milton Ohring
eBook ISBN: 9780080572086
Paperback ISBN: 9780125249980
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 120
Description

Solutions Manual to Accompany Engineering Materials Science provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of materials science. This book presents a compilation of solutions to a variety of problems or issues in engineering materials science.

Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate added value in a contact lens manufactured from a polymer. This text then examines several problems based on the electron energy levels for various elements. Other chapters explain why the lattice constants of materials can be determined with extraordinary precision by X-ray diffraction, but with constantly less precision and accuracy using electron diffraction techniques. This book discusses as well the formula for the condensation reaction between urea and formaldehyde to produce thermosetting urea-formaldehyde. The final chapter deals with the similarities between electrically and mechanically functional materials with regard to reliability issues.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers.

About the Author

Milton Ohring

Dr. Milton Ohring, author of two previously acclaimed Academic Press books,The Materials Science of Thin Films (l992) and Engineering Materials Science (1995), has taught courses on reliability and failure in electronics at Bell Laboratories (AT&T and Lucent Technologies). From this perspective and the well-written tutorial style of the book, the reader will gain a deeper physical understanding of failure mechanisms in electronic materials and devices; acquire skills in the mathematical handling of reliability data; and better appreciate future technology trends and the reliability issues they raise.

Affiliations and Expertise

Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, NJ, USA (Retired)

Ratings and Reviews

