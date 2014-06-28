Solutions Manual to Accompany Engineering Materials Science provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of materials science. This book presents a compilation of solutions to a variety of problems or issues in engineering materials science.

Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate added value in a contact lens manufactured from a polymer. This text then examines several problems based on the electron energy levels for various elements. Other chapters explain why the lattice constants of materials can be determined with extraordinary precision by X-ray diffraction, but with constantly less precision and accuracy using electron diffraction techniques. This book discusses as well the formula for the condensation reaction between urea and formaldehyde to produce thermosetting urea-formaldehyde. The final chapter deals with the similarities between electrically and mechanically functional materials with regard to reliability issues.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers.