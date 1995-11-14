Solutions Manual to accompany Elementary Linear Programming with Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080924090

Solutions Manual to accompany Elementary Linear Programming with Applications

2nd Edition

Authors: Bernard Kolman
eBook ISBN: 9780080924090
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th November 1995
Page Count: 69
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
26.95
18.86
18.86
18.86
21.56
18.86
18.86
21.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
69
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924090

About the Author

Bernard Kolman

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.