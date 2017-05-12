Solutions for Biot's Poroelastic Theory in Key Engineering Fields - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128126493, 9780128126509

Solutions for Biot's Poroelastic Theory in Key Engineering Fields

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Authors: Yuanqiang Cai Honglei Sun
Paperback ISBN: 9780128126493
eBook ISBN: 9780128126509
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2017
Page Count: 186
Description

Solutions for Biot's Poroelastic Theory in Key Engineering Fields: Theory and Applications provides solutions related to soil-structure interactions based on a poroelasticity theory, including moving loads such as trains. This book provides the commonly used methods for solving Biot’s formulations and conclusions on fully-saturated soil dynamics. It presents various solution methods used in Biot’s theory, such as the integral transformation method, the wave potential decomposition method, the finite element, and the 2.5D finite element method. It is suitable for graduate students, researchers and engineers who are interested in the soil-structure interaction problem with Biot’s theory, as well as engineers in several subdisciplines.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the structure-saturated soil interactions based on Biot’s theory
  • Provides solutions (analytical and numerical) related to soil-structure interactions based on a poroelasticity theory, including moving loads such as trains
  • Includes common and novel solution methods for Biot’s formulation

Readership

Graduated students, researchers and engineers who are interested in the soil-structure interaction problem, as well as engineers working in civil engineering, geotechnical engineering, and transportation

Table of Contents

1. Basic Equations and Governing Equations
2. Solutions for Saturated Soil Under Moving Loads and Engineering Applications
3. Problems for Vibrations of Foundations
4. Dynamic Responses of Foundations Under Elastic Waves
5. Isolation of Elastic Waves
6. Biot’s Theory in Finite Element Methods

About the Author

Yuanqiang Cai

Cai Yuanqiang is a professor of Geotechnical engineering in Zhejiang University. He is also the president of Wenzhou University, as well as the vice chairman of the Chinese Society for Rock Mechanics and Engineering (Geoenviornmental Engineering Branch). He is an editorial committee member of the Journal of Rock Engineering, Journal of Rock and Soil Engineering, Journal of Vibration Engineering, and Journal of Zhejiang University Science (A) (SCI). His academic interests include foundation engineering, foundation treatment and saturated-soil dynamics. He has published over 200 research papers in archival journals with 40 of them in internationally-renowned journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Geotechnical engineering in Zhejiang University

Honglei Sun

Dr. Sun graduated from Zhejiang University and got his Ph.D. degree in 2008. His research area focuses on the dynamic characteristics of saturated soft clay and saturated soil dynamics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral research in Zhejiang University, focusing on dynamic characteristics of saturated soft clay and saturated soil dynamics.

