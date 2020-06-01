Solution Processed Metal Oxide Thin Films for Electronic Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Metal Oxide Semiconductors and Conductors
3. Metal Oxide Dielectrics
4. Sol-Gel Process of Metal Oxide Films
5. Metal Oxide Nanoinks
6. Coating and Printing Processes
7. Solution Processed Metal Oxide Thin film Transistors
8. Solution Processed Metal Oxide Films in Photovoltaic Cells
9. Electronic Applications of solution Processed Metal Oxide Films
Description
Solution Processed Metal Oxide Thin Films for Electronic Applications discusses the fundamentals of solution processing materials chemistry techniques applied to metal oxide materials systems for key device applications. With the solution form of metal oxides or inks, direct patterning can be done by printing techniques instead of lithographic patterning, making the fabrication process more simple and efficient than other processes.
The book introduces the basic information (materials properties, materials synthesis, barriers) about the most relevant metal oxide materials that have been widely used in electronics. The second part is devoted to ink formulation and solution processing methods including sol-gel processing, surface functionalization aspects, and more. There is also a comprehensive account of the electronic applications of solution processed metal oxide films, including thin film transistors, photovoltaic cells and other electronics devices and circuits.
This is an important reference for those interested in oxide electronics, printed electronics, flexible electronics or large-area electronics.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth information on solution processing fundamentals, techniques, considerations, and barriers combined with key device applications to provide the most comprehensive resource on the topic
- Reviews important device applications including transistors, light-emitting diodes, and photovoltaic cells
- Includes overview of the metal oxide materials systems (semiconductors, nanomaterials, thin films) addressing materials synthesis, properties, limitations, and surface aspects
Readership
Academic researchers and electronics R&D professionals in the disciplines of materials science and engineering, materials chemistry, and inorganic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149300
About the Editors
Zheng Cui Editor
Biochemist currently serving as an Associate Professor of Pathology (Tumor Biology) at Wake Forest University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology (Tumor Biology), Wake Forest University.
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov Series Editor
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea