Solution Processed Metal Oxide Thin Films for Electronic Applications discusses the fundamentals of solution processing materials chemistry techniques applied to metal oxide materials systems for key device applications. With the solution form of metal oxides or inks, direct patterning can be done by printing techniques instead of lithographic patterning, making the fabrication process more simple and efficient than other processes.

The book introduces the basic information (materials properties, materials synthesis, barriers) about the most relevant metal oxide materials that have been widely used in electronics. The second part is devoted to ink formulation and solution processing methods including sol-gel processing, surface functionalization aspects, and more. There is also a comprehensive account of the electronic applications of solution processed metal oxide films, including thin film transistors, photovoltaic cells and other electronics devices and circuits.

This is an important reference for those interested in oxide electronics, printed electronics, flexible electronics or large-area electronics.