Solid State Physics, Volume 71
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Orbitronics with uniform and nonuniform magnetic structures
Sumit Ghosh and Sergii Grytsiuk
2. Roadmap for photon-magnon coupling and its applications
Biswanath Bhoi and Sang-Koog Kim
3. Using polarized neutron reflectometry to resolve effects of light elements and ion exposure on magnetization
Sara J. Callori, Thomas Saerbeck, David L. Cortie and Ko-Wei Lin
4. The 2020 roadmap for spin cavitronics
Can-Ming Hu
Description
Solid State Physics, Volume 71 provides the latest volume in this long-running series. This latest volume highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
Presents the latest release in the Solid State Physics series
Offers an updated release that includes the latest information in solid state physics
Readership
Solid State Physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 13th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220238
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128220245
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Robert Stamps
Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.