Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220238, 9780128220245

Solid State Physics, Volume 71

1st Edition

Editor: Robert Stamps
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128220238
eBook ISBN: 9780128220245
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th November 2020
Page Count: 136
Table of Contents

  1. Orbitronics with uniform and nonuniform magnetic structures

Sumit Ghosh and Sergii Grytsiuk

2. Roadmap for photon-magnon coupling and its applications

Biswanath Bhoi and Sang-Koog Kim

3. Using polarized neutron reflectometry to resolve effects of light elements and ion exposure on magnetization

Sara J. Callori, Thomas Saerbeck, David L. Cortie and Ko-Wei Lin

4. The 2020 roadmap for spin cavitronics

Can-Ming Hu

Description

Solid State Physics, Volume 71 provides the latest volume in this long-running series. This latest volume highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors

Presents the latest release in the Solid State Physics series

Offers an updated release that includes the latest information in solid state physics

Readership

Solid State Physicists

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
13th November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128220238
eBook ISBN:
9780128220245

About the Editor

Robert Stamps

Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada

