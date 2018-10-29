Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128152423, 9780128155448

Solid State Physics, Volume 69

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Stamps Robert Camley
eBook ISBN: 9780128155448
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128152423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2018
Page Count: 131
Table of Contents

1. Using Ion Beam-Assisted Deposition and Ion Implantation for the Rational Control of Nanomagnetism in Thin Film and Nanostructured Systems
Ko-Wei Lin, Chuenhou (Hao) Ouyang and Johan van Lierop
2. Cavity Spintronics: An Early Review of Recent Progress in the Study of Magnon–Photon Level Repulsion
Michael Harder and Can-Ming Hu

Description

Solid State Physics, Volume 69, provides the latest information on the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the study of solid state physics, especially at the atomic level
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics

Readership

Solid state physicists

Details

No. of pages:
131
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155448
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128152423

About the Editors

Robert Stamps Editor

Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada

Robert Camley Editor

Dr. Robert Camley works at the Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, CO, USA

