Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047965, 9780128052129

Solid State Physics, Volume 67

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Stamps Robert Camley
eBook ISBN: 9780128052129
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047965
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2016
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: Collective Effects in Assemblies of Magnetic Nanaparticles
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Magnetic Nanoparticle Assemblies: Theoretical Aspects
    • 3 Experimental Aspects
    • 4 Summary
  • Chapter Two: Negative Refraction and Imaging from Natural Crystals with Hyperbolic Dispersion
    • Abstract
    • 1 General Introduction
    • 2 Plane Wave Optics of Anisotropic Media
    • 3 Indefinite Permittivity in Natural Crystals
    • 4 Negative Refraction in Natural Crystals with Indefinite Permittivity
    • 5 Slab Lenses
    • 6 Subwavelength Imaging
    • 7 Hyperbolic Dispersion in Indefinite Permeability Media
    • 8 Conclusions and Prospects
    • Acknowledgments
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index

Description

Solid State Physics provides the latest information on the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the study of solid state physics, especially the atomic level
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics

Readership

Solid state physicists

About the Serial Editors

Robert Stamps Serial Editor

Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada

Robert Camley Serial Editor

Dr. Robert Camley works at the Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, CO, USA

