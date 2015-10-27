Solid State Physics, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Theory of Monoaxial Chiral Helimagnet
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chiral Symmetry Breaking in Crystal and Chiral Helimagnetic Structure
- 3 Helical and Conical Structures
- 4 Chiral Soliton Lattice
- 5 Experimental Probes of Structure and Dynamics of the CSL
- 6 Sliding CSL Transport
- 7 Spin Motive Force
- 8 Coupling of the CSL with Itinerant Electrons
- 9 Confined CSL
- 10 Summary and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A Brief Introduction to Jacobi Theta and Elliptic Functions
- Appendix B Lamé Equation
- Appendix C Constrained Hamiltonian Dynamics
- Appendix D Computation of the Spin Accumulation in Nonequilibrium State
- Chapter Two: Noble Metal Nanomaterials: Synthetic Routes, Fundamental Properties, and Promising Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis of NMNs
- 3 Optical Properties of NMNs
- 4 Applications of NMNs
- 5 Conclusion and Perspective
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Engineering the Dispersion and Anisotropy of Periodic Electromagnetic Structures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 3D Printing
- 3 Solid-State Electromagnetics
- 4 Numerical Methods
- 5 Structures with Engineered Anisotropy
- 6 Structures with Engineered Dispersion
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Single-Particle Phenomena in Magnetic Nanostructures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theoretical Aspects of Single Nanoparticles
- 3 Overview of Experimental Results on Single-Particle Measurements
- 4 Summary
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Solid State Physics provides the latest information on the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.
Readership
Solid state physicists
About the Serial Editors
Robert Stamps Serial Editor
Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada
Robert Camley Serial Editor
Dr. Robert Camley works at the Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, CO, USA