Solid State Physics, Volume 65
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Robert Stamps Robert Camley
eBook ISBN: 9780128004418
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128001752
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th May 2014
Page Count: 616
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Time-Domain Study of Magnetization Dynamics in Magnetic Thin Films and Micro- and Nanostructures
- Abstract
- 1 General Introduction
- 2 Theoretical Background
- 3 Background of TRMOKE
- 4 Time-Resolved Imaging of Magnetization Dynamics in Microscopic Magnetic Elements
- 5 Time-Resolved Magnetization Dynamics of Magnetic Multilayers
- 6 Precessional Dynamics of Magnetic Nanodot Arrays
- 7 Magnetization Dynamics in Single Nanomagnets
- 8 Magnetic Vortex and Domain Wall Dynamics
- 9 Time-Domain Coherent Control of Precessional Dynamics
- 10 Time-Domain Precessional Switching
- 11 Summary and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Disorder, Edge, and Field Protocol Effects in Athermal Dynamics of Artificial Spin Ice
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Describing Dynamics with Vertex Populations and Processes
- 4 Selecting Vertex Processes: Edge Effects and Field Protocols in Ideal Systems
- 5 Disorder Effects
- 6 Network Representation of Dynamics
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Magnetic Exchange Phenomena Probed by Neutron Scattering
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mathematical Framework for Neutron Scattering
- 3 Exchange Coupling Across Layers and Interfaces
- 4 Exchange Bias
- 5 Summary and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Nature of the Resistive Switching Phenomena in TiO2 and SrTiO3: Origin of the Reversible Insulator–Metal Transition
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Growth Method of TiO2 and SrTiO3 Crystals
- 3 Crystallographic Structure and Electronic Structure
- 4 Defects in Real TiO2 and SrTiO3 Crystals
- 5 Surface of TiO2 and SrTiO3
- 6 Insulator–Metal Transition
- 7 Electrodegradation
- 8 Resistive Switching of TiO2 and SrTiO3 Crystals
- 9 Model and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Solid state physics is the branch of physics primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Solid state physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004418
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001752
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert Stamps Serial Editor
Dr. Robert Stamps works at the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Manitoba, Canada
Robert Camley Serial Editor
Dr. Robert Camley works at the Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics & Energy Science, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.