Solid State Physics, Volume 14
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Frederick Seitz David Turnbull
eBook ISBN: 9780080864785
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 518
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080864785
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Frederick Seitz Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics University of Illinois Urbana, Illinois
David Turnbull Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
General Electric Research Laboratory Schenectady, New York
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.