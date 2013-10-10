Solid State Physics

Preface to the second edition

Preface to the first edition

Chapter 1. Electrons in One-Dimensional Periodic Potentials

Abstract

1.1 The Bloch Theorem for One-Dimensional Periodicity

1.2 Energy Levels of a Single Quantum Well and of a Periodic Array of Quantum Wells

1.3 Transfer Matrix, Resonant Tunneling, and Energy Bands

1.4 The Tight-Binding Model

1.5 Plane Waves and Nearly Free-Electron Model

1.6 Some Dynamical Aspects of Electrons in Band Theory

Appendix A Solved Problems and Complements

Further Reading

Chapter 2. Geometrical Description of Crystals: Direct and Reciprocal Lattices

Abstract

2.1 Simple Lattices and Composite Lattices

2.2 Geometrical Description of Some Crystal Structures

2.3 Wigner-Seitz Primitive Cells

2.4 Reciprocal Lattices

2.5 Brillouin Zones

2.6 Translational Symmetry and Quantum Mechanical Aspects

2.7 Density-of-States and Critical Points

Further Reading

Chapter 3. The Sommerfeld Free-Electron Theory of Metals

Abstract

3.1 Quantum Theory of the Free-Electron Gas

3.2 Fermi-Dirac Distribution Function and Chemical Potential

3.3 Electronic Specific Heat in Metals and Thermodynamic Functions

3.4 Thermionic Emission from Metals

Appendix A Outline of Statistical Physics and Thermodynamic Relations

Appendix B Fermi-Dirac and Bose-Einstein Statistics for Independent Particles

Appendix C Modified Fermi-Dirac Statistics in a Model of Correlation Effects

Further reading

Chapter 4. The One-Electron Approximation and Beyond

Abstract

4.1 Introductory Remarks on the Many-Electron Problem

4.2 The Hartree Equations

4.3 Identical Particles and Determinantal Wavefunctions

4.4 Matrix Elements Between Determinantal States

4.5 The Hartree-Fock Equations

4.6 Overview of Approaches Beyond the One-Electron Approximation

4.7 Electronic Properties and Phase Diagram of the Homogeneous Electron Gas

4.8 The Density Functional Theory and the Kohn-Sham Equations

Appendix A Bielectronic Integrals among Spin Orbitals

Appendix B Outline of Second Quantization Formalism for Identical Fermions

Appendix C An Integral on the Fermi Sphere

Further Reading

Chapter 5. Band Theory of Crystals

Abstract

5.1 Basic Assumptions of the Band Theory

5.2 The Tight-Binding Method (LCAO Method)

5.3 The Orthogonalized Plane Wave (OPW) Method

5.4 The Pseudopotential Method

5.5 The Cellular Method

5.6 The Augmented Plane Wave (APW) Method

5.7 The Green’s Function Method (KKR Method)

5.8 Iterative Methods in Electronic Structure Calculations

Appendix A Matrix Elements of the Augmented Plane Wave Method

Appendix B Solved Problems and Complements

Appendix C Evaluation of the Structure Coefficients of the KKR Method with the Ewald Procedure

Further Reading

Chapter 6. Electronic Properties of Selected Crystals

Abstract

6.1 Band Structure and Cohesive Energy of Rare-Gas Solids

6.2 Electronic Properties of Ionic Crystals

6.3 Covalent Crystals with Diamond Structure

6.4 Band Structures and Fermi Surfaces of Some Metals

6.5 Carbon-Based Materials and Electronic Structure of Graphene

Appendix A Solved Problems and Complements

Further Reading

Chapter 7. Excitons, Plasmons, and Dielectric Screening in Crystals

Abstract

7.1 Exciton States in Crystals

7.2 Plasmon Excitations in Crystals

7.3 Static Dielectric Screening in Metals within the Thomas-Fermi Model

7.4 The Longitudinal Dielectric Function within the Linear Response Theory

7.5 Dielectric Screening within the Lindhard Model

7.6 Quantum Expression of the Longitudinal Dielectric Function in Crystals

7.7 Surface Plasmons and Surface Polaritons

Appendix A Friedel Sum Rule and Fumi Theorem

Appendix B Quantum Expression of the Longitudinal Dielectric Function in Materials with the Linear Response Theory

Appendix C Lindhard Dielectric Function for the Free-Electron Gas

Appendix D Quantum Expression of the Transverse Dielectric Function in Materials with the Linear Response Theory

Further Reading

Chapter 8. Interacting Electronic-Nuclear Systems and the Adiabatic Principle

Abstract

8.1 Interacting Electronic-Nuclear Systems and Adiabatic Potential-Energy Surfaces

8.2 Non-Degenerate Adiabatic Surface and Nuclear Dynamics

8.3 Degenerate Adiabatic Surfaces and Jahn-Teller Systems

8.4 The Hellmann-Feynman Theorem and Electronic-Nuclear Systems

8.5 Parametric Hamiltonians and Berry Phase

8.6 The Berry Phase Theory of the Macroscopic Electric Polarization in Crystals

Appendix A Simplified Evaluation of Typical Jahn-Teller and Renner-Teller Matrices

Appendix B Solved Problems and Complements

Further reading

Chapter 9. Lattice Dynamics of Crystals

Abstract

9.1 Dynamics of Monoatomic One-Dimensional Lattices

9.2 Dynamics of Diatomic One-Dimensional Lattices

9.3 Dynamics of General Three-Dimensional Crystals

9.4 Quantum Theory of the Harmonic Crystal

9.5 Lattice Heat Capacity. Einstein and Debye Models

9.6 Considerations on Anharmonic Effects and Melting of Solids

9.7 Optical Phonons and Polaritons in Polar Crystals

Appendix A Quantum Theory of the Linear Harmonic Oscillator

Further reading

Chapter 10. Scattering of Particles by Crystals

Abstract

10.1 General Considerations

10.2 Elastic Scattering of X-rays from Crystals and the Thomson Approximation

10.3 Compton Scattering and Electron Momentum Density

10.4 Inelastic Scattering of Particles and Phonons Spectra of Crystals

10.5 Quantum Theory of Elastic and Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons

10.6 Dynamical Structure Factor for Harmonic Displacements and Debye-Waller Factor

10.7 Mössbauer Effect

Appendix A

Further reading

Chapter 11. Optical and Transport Properties of Metals

Abstract

11.1 Macroscopic Theory of Optical Constants in Homogeneous Materials

11.2 The Drude Theory of the Optical Properties of Free Carriers

11.3 Transport Properties and Boltzmann Equation

11.4 Static and Dynamic Conductivity in Metals

11.5 Boltzmann Treatment and Quantum Treatment of Intraband Transitions

11.6 The Boltzmann Equation in Electric Fields and Temperature Gradients

Appendix A Solved Problems and Complements

Further reading

Chapter 12. Optical Properties of Semiconductors and Insulators

Abstract

12.1 Transverse Dielectric Function and Optical Constants in Homogeneous Media

12.2 Quantum Theory of Band-to-Band Optical Transitions and Critical Points

12.3 Indirect Phonon-Assisted Transitions

12.4 Two-Photon Absorption

12.5 Exciton Effects on the Optical Properties

12.6 Fano Resonances and Absorption Lineshapes

12.7 Optical Properties of Vibronic Systems

Appendix A Transitions Rates at First and Higher Orders of Perturbation Theory

Appendix B Optical Constants, Green’s Function and Kubo-Greenwood Relation

Further reading

Chapter 13. Transport in Intrinsic and Homogeneously Doped Semiconductors

Abstract

13.1 Fermi Level and Carrier Density in Intrinsic Semiconductors

13.2 Impurity Levels in Semiconductors

13.3 Fermi Level and Carrier Density in Doped Semiconductors

13.4 Non-Equilibrium Carrier Distributions

13.5 Generation and Recombination of Electron-Hole Pairs in Doped Semiconductors

Appendix A Solutions of Typical Transport Equations in Uniformly Doped Semiconductors

Further reading

Chapter 14. Transport in Inhomogeneous Semiconductors

Abstract

14.1 Properties of the - Junction at Equilibrium

14.2 Current-Voltage Characteristics of the - Junction

14.3 The Bipolar Junction Transistor

14.4 Semiconductor Heterojunctions

14.5 Metal-Semiconductor Contacts

14.6 Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Structure

14.7 Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Further Reading

Chapter 15. Electron Gas in Magnetic Fields

Abstract

15.1 Magnetization and Magnetic Susceptibility

15.2 Energy Levels and Density-of-States of a Free Electron Gas in Magnetic Fields

15.3 Landau Diamagnetism and de Haas-van Alphen Effect

15.4 Spin Paramagnetism of a Free-Electron Gas

15.5 Magnetoresistivity and Classical Hall Effect

15.6 Quantum Hall Effects

Appendix A Solved Problems and Complements

Further reading

Chapter 16. Magnetic Properties of Localized Systems and Kondo Impurities

Abstract

16.1 Quantum Mechanical Treatment of Magnetic Susceptibility

16.2 Permanent Magnetic Dipoles in Atoms or Ions with Partially Filled Shells

16.3 Paramagnetism of Localized Magnetic Moments

16.4 Localized Magnetic States in Normal Metals

16.5 Dilute Magnetic Alloys and the Resistance Minimum Phenomenon

16.6 Magnetic Impurity in Normal Metals at Very Low Temperatures

Further reading

Chapter 17. Magnetic Ordering in Crystals

Abstract

17.1 Ferromagnetism and the Weiss Molecular Field

17.2 Microscopic Origin of the Coupling Between Localized Magnetic Moments

17.3 Antiferromagnetism in the Mean Field Approximation

17.4 Spin Waves and Magnons in Ferromagnetic Crystals

17.5 The Ising Model with the Transfer Matrix Method

17.6 The Ising Model with the Renormalization Group Theory

17.7 Itinerant Magnetism

Appendix A Solved Problems and Complements

Further reading

Chapter 18. Superconductivity

Abstract

18.1 Some Phenomenological Aspects of Superconductors

18.2 The Cooper Pair Idea

18.3 Ground State for a Superconductor in the BCS Theory at Zero Temperature

18.4 Excited States of Superconductors at Zero Temperature

18.5 Treatment of Superconductors at Finite Temperature and Heat Capacity

18.6 The Phenomenological London Model for Superconductors

18.7 Macroscopic Quantum Phenomena

18.8 Tunneling Effects

Appendix A The Phonon-Induced Electron-Electron Interaction

Further reading

Index