Dr. Joginder Singh Galsin is a physicist born in the North Indian city of Ludhiana, Punjab state. After completing his graduation in Science, he went on to acquire M.Sc (Honours School) degree and Ph.D. in Theoretical Solid State Physics from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He later worked as a Post Doctoral Fellow for one year in the same department. He started his professional career in 1977 as Assistant Professor of Physics in Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and over the next 30 years, became a powerhouse in the Sciences Department there. He was awarded Best Teacher Award in 1982 by The Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association. He has published more than 80 research papers in journals of national/international repute (41 in international and 39 in the national journals/conferences). The areas of his professional and personal experience & interest include Lattice Dynamics of Transition Metals, Band Magnetism in Metals and Electronic Structure of Metallic Alloys. He has supervised a number of M.Sc., M. Phil. students and co-supervised Ph.D. students in the above-mentioned fields. He attended a number of national and international conferences in the above-mentioned fields and delivered invited talks on various teaching and research topics including nanotechnology. He has previously authored a book called "Impurity Scattering in Metallic Alloys” which was published by Kluwer Acad/Plenum Publishers, New York in 2002. In 2007, he retired from the University as Professor & Head, Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Physics. After his retirement, he served for another seven years in three institutions in various capacities: As Head - Department of Physics, Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, as Director - Gulzar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Khanna and as Professor of Electronics - Ludhiana Institute of Engineering & Technology, Katani Kalan, Ludhiana. He eventually retired from service in 2014 at the age of 67 after 37 long years of committed and dedicated educative presence in various educational institutions.