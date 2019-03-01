Solid State Physics
1st Edition
An Introduction to Theory
Description
Solid State Physics: An Introduction to Theory presents an intermediate quantum approach to the properties of solids. Through this lens, the text explores different properties, such as lattice, electronic, elastic, thermal, dielectric, magnetic, semiconducting, superconducting and optical and transport properties, along with the structure of crystalline solids. The work presents the general theory for most of the properties of crystalline solids, along with the results for one-, two- and three-dimensional solids in particular cases. It also includes a brief description of emerging topics, such as the quantum hall effect and high superconductivity.
Building from fundamental principles and requiring only a minimal mathematical background, the book includes illustrative images and solved problems in all chapters to support student understanding.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to recent topics, such as the quantum hall effect, high-superconductivity and nanomaterials
- Utilizes the Dirac' notation to highlight the physics contained in the mathematics in an appropriate and succinct manner
- Includes many figures and solved problems throughout all chapters to provide a deeper understanding for students
- Offers topics of particular interest to engineering students, such as elasticity in solids, dislocations, polymers, point defects and nanomaterials
Readership
Undergraduates students in the Solid State Physics course
Table of Contents
1. Crystal Structure of Solids
2. Crystal Structure in Reciprocal Space
3. Approximations in The Study of Solids
4. Bonding in Solids
5. Elastic Properties of Solids
6. Lattice Vibrations-1
7. Lattice Vibrations-2
8. Specific Heat of Solids
9. Free-Electron Theory of Metals
10. Electrons in Electric and Magnetic Fields
11. Transport Phenomena
12. Energy Bands in Crystalline Solids
13. The Fermi Surfaces
14. Semiconductors
15. Dielectric Properties of Nonconducting Solids
16. Ferroelectric Solids
17. Optical Properties of Solids
18. Magnetism
19. Ferromagnetism
20. Antiferromagnetism and Ferrimagnetism
21. Magnetic Resonance
22. Superconductivity
23. Defects in Crystalline Solids
24. Amorphous Solids and Liquid Crystals
25. Physics of Nanomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128171042
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171035
About the Author
Joginder Singh Galsin
Dr. Joginder Singh Galsin is a physicist born in the North Indian city of Ludhiana, Punjab state. After completing his graduation in Science, he went on to acquire M.Sc (Honours School) degree and Ph.D. in Theoretical Solid State Physics from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He later worked as a Post Doctoral Fellow for one year in the same department. He started his professional career in 1977 as Assistant Professor of Physics in Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and over the next 30 years, became a powerhouse in the Sciences Department there. He was awarded Best Teacher Award in 1982 by The Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association. He has published more than 80 research papers in journals of national/international repute (41 in international and 39 in the national journals/conferences). The areas of his professional and personal experience & interest include Lattice Dynamics of Transition Metals, Band Magnetism in Metals and Electronic Structure of Metallic Alloys. He has supervised a number of M.Sc., M. Phil. students and co-supervised Ph.D. students in the above-mentioned fields. He attended a number of national and international conferences in the above-mentioned fields and delivered invited talks on various teaching and research topics including nanotechnology. He has previously authored a book called "Impurity Scattering in Metallic Alloys” which was published by Kluwer Acad/Plenum Publishers, New York in 2002. In 2007, he retired from the University as Professor & Head, Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Physics. After his retirement, he served for another seven years in three institutions in various capacities: As Head - Department of Physics, Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, as Director - Gulzar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Khanna and as Professor of Electronics - Ludhiana Institute of Engineering & Technology, Katani Kalan, Ludhiana. He eventually retired from service in 2014 at the age of 67 after 37 long years of committed and dedicated educative presence in various educational institutions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Gulzar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Khanna and Professor of Electronics, Ludhiana Institute of Engineering and Technology, Katani Kalan, Ludhian, India