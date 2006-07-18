Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077605, 9780080458588

Solid State Physics, Volume 60

1st Edition

Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frans Spaepen
eBook ISBN: 9780080458588
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126077605
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th July 2006
Page Count: 324
Table of Contents

Preface Strongly Correlated Electrons (P. Fulde, P. Thalmeier and G. Zwicknagl) Defect-Induced Dynamic Pattern Formation in Metals and Alloys (Y. Brechet and C. Hutchinson) Author Index Subject Index

Description

The article by Fulde, Thalmeier and Zwicknagl traces many of the recent developments in the field of strongly correlated many electron systems. It is very useful both as a reference and a pedagogical exposition since it places these developments into a historical context beginning with early developments in the electron theory of solids. The second article in this volume, by Bréchet and Hutchinson, concerns pattern formation in metals and alloys. Spontaneous pattern formation is the development of a regularity, either in the spatial distribution of the material in a system or in its development in time, of a lower symmetry than that of its cause. These phenomena have been of considerable interest to the non-linear physics community, in particular in fluid dynamics and in chemical reactions.

Key Features

  • Continuation of prestigious serial
  • Covers cutting edge research and topics in solid state physics
  • Studies strongly correlated electron systems and pattern formation in metal and alloys

Readership

Solid State Physicists

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frans Spaepen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

