Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077582, 9780080865225

Solid State Physics, Volume 58

1st Edition

Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frans Spaepen
eBook ISBN: 9780080865225
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126077582
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 2004
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Preface
An Introduction to Semiconductor Spintronics (N. Samarth)
Electron Spin Dynamics in Semiconductors (F.X. Bronhold, A. Saxena, and D.L. Smith)
Author Index
Subject Index

Description

Solid state physics is the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.

Readership

Researchers and advanced graduate students in condensed matter physics and materials science.

About the Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frans Spaepen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

