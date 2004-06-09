Solid State Physics, Volume 58
1st Edition
Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frans Spaepen
eBook ISBN: 9780080865225
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126077582
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 2004
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents
Preface
An Introduction to Semiconductor Spintronics (N. Samarth)
Electron Spin Dynamics in Semiconductors (F.X. Bronhold, A. Saxena, and D.L. Smith)
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Solid state physics is the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.
Readership
Researchers and advanced graduate students in condensed matter physics and materials science.
About the Editors
Henry Ehrenreich Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Frans Spaepen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
