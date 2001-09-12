Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077568, 9780080865201

Solid State Physics, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frans Spaepen
eBook ISBN: 9780080865201
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126077568
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2001
Page Count: 483
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27700.00
23545.00
283.59
241.05
230.00
195.50
185.00
157.25
305.00
259.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
258.00
219.30
27700.00
23545.00
285.00
242.25
220.00
187.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Solid state physics is the branch of physics that is primarily devoted to the study of matter in its solid phase, especially at the atomic level. This prestigious serial presents timely and state-of-the-art reviews pertaining to all aspects of solid state physics.

Readership

Researchers and advanced graduate students in condensed matter physics and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865201
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126077568

Reviews

"Outrivals all existing reviews. It is a must for researchers in low-dimensional physics, as well as for all those who want to know more about the latest evolution in this fascinating field." @source:--SEMICONDUCTOR, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY @qu:"A high standard is expected from the contributors and this volume certainly measures up to this requirement. This work should be available in libraries covering solid state physics and will be consulted by physicists, materials scientists, and chemists." @source:--PHYSICS IN TECHNOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frans Spaepen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.