Solid State Physics, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Band Offsets in Semiconductor Heterojunctions. Physcial Properties of Macroscopically Inhomogeneous Media. Fundamental Magnetization Processes in Thin-Film Recording Media. Summary and Conclusion. References.
Readership
AUDIENCE: researchers and advanced graduate students in condensed matter physical science and materials science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 405
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 1st October 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865102
Reviews
"A high standard is expected from the contributors and this volume certainly measures up to this requirement. This work should be available in libraries covering solid state physics and will be consulted by physicists, materials scientists, and chemists." PHYSICS IN TECHNOLOGY "The general excellence of the Solid State Physics series scarcely needs to be recorded it can now be taken for granted." NATURE "Its accumulated volumes are a source of exhaustive, discursive, and pedagogical treatments useful to the beginner, prized by the researchers, and treasured by the teacher." AMERICAN SCIENTIST"The series is firmly established as a principal compendium for the working scientists in the field. Its utility and prestige have been uniformly high since its inception, and it is unthinkable that it should ever cease." MATERIALS RESEARCH BULLETIN
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
David Turnbull Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Applied Sciences Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts