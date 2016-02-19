Solid State Physics, Volume 46

"A high standard is expected from the contributors and this volume certainly measures up to this requirement. This work should be available in libraries covering solid state physics and will be consulted by physicists, materials scientists, and chemists." PHYSICS IN TECHNOLOGY "The general excellence of the Solid State Physics series scarcely needs to be recorded it can now be taken for granted." NATURE "Its accumulated volumes are a source of exhaustive, discursive, and pedagogical treatments useful to the beginner, prized by the researchers, and treasured by the teacher." AMERICAN SCIENTIST"The series is firmly established as a principal compendium for the working scientists in the field. Its utility and prestige have been uniformly high since its inception, and it is unthinkable that it should ever cease." MATERIALS RESEARCH BULLETIN