Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077469, 9780080865102

Solid State Physics, Volume 46

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Henry Ehrenreich David Turnbull
eBook ISBN: 9780080865102
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 1992
Page Count: 405
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
258.00
219.30
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Band Offsets in Semiconductor Heterojunctions. Physcial Properties of Macroscopically Inhomogeneous Media. Fundamental Magnetization Processes in Thin-Film Recording Media. Summary and Conclusion. References.

Readership

AUDIENCE: researchers and advanced graduate students in condensed matter physical science and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
405
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865102

Reviews

"A high standard is expected from the contributors and this volume certainly measures up to this requirement. This work should be available in libraries covering solid state physics and will be consulted by physicists, materials scientists, and chemists." PHYSICS IN TECHNOLOGY "The general excellence of the Solid State Physics series scarcely needs to be recorded it can now be taken for granted." NATURE "Its accumulated volumes are a source of exhaustive, discursive, and pedagogical treatments useful to the beginner, prized by the researchers, and treasured by the teacher." AMERICAN SCIENTIST"The series is firmly established as a principal compendium for the working scientists in the field. Its utility and prestige have been uniformly high since its inception, and it is unthinkable that it should ever cease." MATERIALS RESEARCH BULLETIN

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

David Turnbull Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Applied Sciences Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.