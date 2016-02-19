Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077452, 9780080865096

Solid State Physics, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Henry Ehrenreich David Turnbull
eBook ISBN: 9780080865096
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1991
Page Count: 294
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
258.00
219.30
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865096

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

David Turnbull Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Applied Sciences Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.