Solid State Physics, Volume 37
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frederick Seitz David Turnbull
eBook ISBN: 9780080865010
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 384
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865010
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Frederick Seitz Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics
David Turnbull Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Applied Sciences Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.