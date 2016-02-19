Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121460709, 9781483288260

Solid State Physics

1st Edition

Authors: Gerald Burns
eBook ISBN: 9781483288260
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1985
Page Count: 755
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The objective of Solid State Physics is to introduce college seniors and first-year graduate students in physics, electrical engineering, materials science, chemistry, and related areas to this diverse and fascinating field. I have attempted to present this complex subject matter in a coherent, integrated manner, emphasizing fundamental scientific ideas to give the student a strong understanding and "feel" for the physics and the orders of magnitude involved. The subject is varied, covering many important, sophisticated, and practical areas, which, at first, may appear unrelated but which are actually built on the same foundation: the bonding between atoms, the periodic translational symmetry, and the resulting electron energy levels. The text is comprehensive enough so that the basics of broad areas of present research are covered, yet flexible enough so that courses of varying lengths can be satisfied. the exercises at the end of each chapter serve to reinforce and extend the text.

Readership

College seniors, and first-year graduate students in physics.

Table of Contents

Symmetry Operations. Symmetry Description of Crystals. Simple Crystal Structures. X-Ray Diffraction. Crystal Symmetry and Physical Properties. Classification of Solids. The Ionic Bond. The Covalent Bond. Metals. Band Theory. Some Thermal Effects in Solids. Lattice Vibrations. Optical Properties of Crystals. Ferroelectricity and Structural Phase Transitions. Magnetism. Superconductivity. Surface Science. Artificial Structures. Appendix. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
755
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288260

About the Author

Gerald Burns

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.