Solid State Physics for Metallurgists
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Metal Physics and Physical Metallurgy
Metal Physics and Physical Metallurgy, Volume 6: Solid State Physics for Metallurgists provides an introduction to the basic understanding of the properties that make materials useful to mankind. This book discusses the electronic structure of matter, which is the domain of solid state physics. Organized into 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the electronic structure of free atoms and the electronic structure of solids. This text then examines the basis of the Bloch theorem, which is the exact periodicity of the potential. Other chapters consider the fundamental assumption in the solid whereby the bonding electrons between atoms act as nearly harmonic oscillator spring being somewhat stiffer in compression than expansion. This book discusses as well the various properties of the nucleus. The final chapter deals with the different experimental measurements on copper and iron. This book is a valuable resource for metallurgists, experimentalists, and solid state physicists.
List of Tables
Foreword
Theory
Chapter I. The Atom
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
The Schrödinger Equation
The Hydrogen Atom
The Heisenberg uncertainty principle
Problems
The Helium Atom
Hartree Self-Consistent Field
Pauli Exclusion Principle
Building Up the Periodic Table
The Properties of the Elements in the Periodic Table
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter II. The Molecule and the Solid
The Hydrogen Molecule
Other Molecules
Theoretical Approach to More Complicated Molecules
Summary
Problems
Electron Theory of Solids, Lithium Metal
Various Methods for Solving the Schrödinger Equation for Crystals
Free Electron Theory
The Bonding Electrons in the Periodic Table
Crystal Field Theory; Liquids
The Bonding Electrons in Transition Metals and Rare Earth Metals
Electronic Origin of Magnetism
Problems
Chapter III. Temperature and Pressure
The Meaning of Temperature
The Harmonic Oscillator
The Anharmonic Oscillator
Coupled Harmonic Oscillators
How to Determine the Eigenvalues of a Crystal
One Dimensional Chain of Atoms
Normal Modes in Three Dimensions
Thermodynamics
Debye Theory
Frequency Spectrum for Vanadium
Phonons
Elastic Constants
Electronic Specific Heat
Fermi-Dirac Function
Magnetic Specific Heat, Spin Waves
Thermodynamics of Phase Changes
Effects of Pressure
Liquids
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter IV. The Nucleus
Static Properties of the Nucleus
Dynamical Properties of the Nucleus
Problems
Chapter Summary
Experiment
Chapter V. Experimental Techniques
Introduction
Sample Preparation
Analysis of Pure Metals
Analysis of Alloys
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter VI. Diffraction
What can be Learned from Diffraction
X-RAYS—X-ray Diffraction Equipment
Crystal Structure Determinations
Atomic Sizes in Alloys
Short Range Order
Long Range Order
Theory of Ordering
How to Determine the Electron Probability Distribution
Experimental Difficulties, in Determining Electron Probability Distributions
Converting the Structure Factor into an Electron Probability Distribution
Determination of Electron Probability Distributions from Compton Scattering
Thermal Scattering of X-rays
NEUTRONS—Introduction to Neutron Diffraction
Experimental Details
Determining the Arrangement of Magnetic Moments in a Crystal
The Magnetic Structure of the Transition Metals
The Magnetic Structure of the Rare Earth Metals
Ordered Alloys
Size Effects
Extinction Effects
Diffuse Scattering
Summary
Determination of the Unpaired Electron Probability Distribution
Neutron Diffraction of Nickel
Neutron Magnetic Scattering of Iron
Thermal Scattering of Neutrons
Experimental Techniques
Thermal Scattering from Silicon and Aluminum
ELECTRONS—Introduction
Electron Probability Distribution in Argon Gas
Electron Diffraction of Molecules, Surfaces, etc.
Problems
Chapter summary
Chapter VII. Spectroscopy of the Solid
Introduction
How Photons Interact with Solids
Absorption of X-rays in Argon
Emission of X-rays from Argon
X-ray Emission from Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn, Ga, and Ge
Determination of the Density of States in Beryllium
Fluorescent Yield
Structure of X-ray Absorption Edge
Satellites
Experimental Techniques in X-ray Emission
Optical Absorption in Diamond
The Color and Band Structure of Copper and Silver
Experimental Techniques in the Optical Region
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter VIII. Transport Properties
Introduction
Types of Measurements
Resistivity
Magnetoresistance
De Haas Van Alphen Effect
Cyclotron Resonance
Anomalous Skin Effect
Hall Effect
Thermoelectric Power
Superconductivity
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter IX. Thermodynamics and Cohesion
Introduction
Experimental Details of Specific Heat and Heat Content Measurements
Analysis of the Specific Heat of Iron
Low Temperature Specific Heat of Cobalt
Nuclear Quadrupole Contribution to the Specific Heat
Information Gained from Specific Heat Measurements
Experimental Measurement of Thermal Conductivity
Thermal Conductivity of Copper and Nickel
Thermal Conductivity at Low Temperature
Ultrasonic Experimental Technique
Ultrasonic Attenuation in a Magnetic Field
Thermodynamics and Cohesion of Alloys
Hume-Rothery Rules
Thermodynamics of Copper-Gold and Platinum-Gold Alloys
Experimental Techniques
Platinum-Gold
Copper-Gold
Pressure Measurements
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter X. Magnetization
Introduction
Experimental Techniques
Results of Measurements
Orbital Diamagnetism
Ferromagnetic Metals
Antiferromagnetic Metals
Paramagnetism
Pauli Paramagnetism
Orbital Diamagnetism
Exchange Polarization of Electrons in Metallic Bands
Van Vleck Paramagnetism
Ferromagnetic Resonance
Antiferromagnetic Resonance
Paramagnetic Resonance of Transition Metal and Rare Earth Atoms
Paramagnetic Resonance of Electrons at Fermi Level
Einstein de Haas Effect
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter XI. Nuclear Measurements
Introduction
Theoretical Background for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance (NQR)
How the Measurements are Made
The Knight Shift in Lithium, Sodium and Beryllium
The Knight Shift in Silver-Cadmium Alloys
The Ferromagnetic Shift in Iron
Pure Quadrupole Resonance in Gallium
Pressure and Temperature Dependence of Knight Shift
Intensity of Cold Worked Copper
Intensity of the Resonance in Dilute Copper Alloys
The Second Moment
Anisotropic Knight Shift in Tin, Thallium, Cadium and Mercury
Exchange Broadening in Silver
Nuclear Resonance in Manganese
Line Shape in Cold Worked Copper
Diffusion in Sodium
Theory of Diffusion
Relaxation Times in Aluminum and Copper
Overhauser Effect
Theory of the Mössbauer Effect
Mössbauer Effect in Iron
Diffusion Studies with Radioactive Tracers
Autoradiography
Radiation Damage in Copper
Elemental Analysis by Activation
Radioactivity and its Health Hazard
Van de Graaff Accelerators
Positron Annihilation in Solids
Problems
Chapter Summary
Chapter XII. Jig-Saw Puzzle; Problem in Synthesis
Introduction
Electronic Structure of Copper and Iron
Solutions of the Schrödinger Equation for an Imperfect Crystal
Problems
Chapter Summary
Appendix I. Thermodynamics Tables
Debye Entropy
Debye Energy
Debye Specific Heat
Appendix II. Nuclear Tables
Nuclear Magnetic Moments, Nuclear Quadrupole Moments, Nuclear Spins
Absorption Cross Sections, Coherent Scattering Cross Sections, Total Scattering Cross Sections for Thermal Neutrons
Appendix III.
Suggested References
Constants and Conversion Factors
General References
List of Symbols According to Chapters
Index
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139104