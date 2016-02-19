Solid State Phenomena - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200897, 9781483225920

Solid State Phenomena

1st Edition

Authors: R. Lawrance R. K. Maynard
eBook ISBN: 9781483225920
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 56
Description

Solid State Phenomena explores the fundamentals of the structure and their influence on the properties of solids. This book is composed of five chapters that focus on the electrical and thermal conductivities of crystalline solids. Chapter 1 describes the nature of solids, particularly metals and crystalline materials. This chapter also presents a model to evaluate crystal structure, the forces between atom pairs, and the mechanism of plastic and elastic deformation. Chapter 2 demonstrates random vibrations of atoms in a solid using a one-dimensional array, while Chapter 3 examines the resistance of tungsten under various temperatures and measures its temperature coefficient of resistance. Chapter 4 surveys the increase in the number of conducting electrons in a solid when illuminated with light of sufficiently high photon energy to excite electrons out of filled valence bands. Chapter 5 considers the concept of diagmagnetism, paramagnetism, and ferromagnetism in solids.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1: Structure

Crystallinity

Elastic Deformation

Plastic Deformation

Defects

Work Hardening

Hardness

Conclusion

Summary

2: Thermal Effects

Heat and Energy

Thermal Expansion

Change of State

Molar Heat Capacity

Thermal Conductivity

3: Electrical Effects

Electrical Conductivity

Metals

Insulators

Semiconductors

Energy Levels

Conditions for Conductivity

Electrons and Holes

4: Optical Effects

5: Magnetic Effects

Diamagnetism

Paramagnetism

Ferromagnetism

CODA

Appendices

Index




No. of pages:
56
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225920

About the Author

R. Lawrance

R. K. Maynard

