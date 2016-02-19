Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 10th International Conference, Lyon, 2-6 July 1979
Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors is a collection of papers that covers various aspects of solid state nuclear track detectors. The book presents 130 articles that cover the concerns in the mechanisms, operations, and applications of solid state nuclear track detectors. The materials in the text are thematically grouped into three parts. The book first discusses the fundamental mechanisms, which include determination of the screening parameter from measurements of differential energy loss and atomic displacement effects from heavy ion induced coulomb explosion. Next, the selection presents articles that deal with the methodology of detectors, such as experimental track widths of low energy heavy ions in nuclear emulsion and structure of light nuclei tracks. The remaining papers cover the fields of applications, such as nuclear fusion; prospection of radioactive and fissionable minerals; dosimetry; and autoradiography. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of disciplines related to nuclear science.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Opening Session
Session 1: Fundamental Mechanisms
Determination of the Screening Parameter from Measurements of Differential Energy Loss
Solid Krypton Emission Chamber
Correlation of Registration Threshold with Crystallinity State of Plastic Detectors
Radicals in Teflon Following Heavy Ion or Energetic Electron Bombardment. Correlation with Latent Tracks
Properties and Technology of Monocrystalline Agcl Detectors
1. Aspects Of Solid State Physics
Supralinearity And LET Discrimination In Radiation Measurements
Connaissances Actuelles Sur Les Acetates De Cellulose En Tant Que Detectuers Sol Ides De Traces
E.S.R. Studies In Electron Beam Irradiated Lexan
Atomic Displacement Effects From Heavy Ion Induced Coulomb Explosion
Session 2: Methodology Of Detectors
Session 2.1: Emulsions And Clag Crystals
Determination Of Z > 6 Particles Flux In Emulsion Layers Under The Action Of Pulsed Electric Field
Experimental Track Widths Of Low Energy Heavy Ions In Nuclear Emulsion
Tracks Of Argon Ions In Iiford K-Series Nuclear Emulsions
Track Measurements vs. Track Theory In Emulsion
Structure Of Light Nuclei Tracks
Cryogen-Sensitive Nuclear Emulsions for Neutrino Experiment
Theory Of Spatial Calculation of Primary Action of S-Electrons in Track Detectors with Account of Multiple Scattering
Track Formation in Nuclear Emulsion
Properties And Technology of Ag Cidetectors
2. Experiments and Technological Performance
Session 2.2: Glasses and Minerals
Investigation of The Annealing Behaviour of Fission Track Damage in Apatite by Absorption Spectroscopy
Development of a Better Etchant for Soda Glass Nuclear Track Detector
Thermal Annealing Studies in Muscovite and in Quartz
Latent Track Annealing in Glass: a Comparison of Thermal and Gamma Induced Annealing
Enviornmental Effects on Fission Fragmen Tracks in Soda Glass Nuclear Track Detectors
The Determination of Fission Fragment Energy Deposition by Means of Ssntdetectors
Session 2.3: Polymers
A Precision Etching Bath for Plastic Track Detectors
Temperature and Storage Dependence of Registration Properties of Cellulose Nitrate Plastic Detectors
Track Recording Properties of the Plastic Cr-39 for Non-Relativisttc Ions in the Charge Range 6>Z>29
Effect of Etchant Normality on The Response of Ca 80-15 Cellulose Nitrate to Heavy Ions
Properties and Technology of Ag Cidetectors
2. Experiments and Technological Performance
Thermal Fading of Latent Tracks of Iron Nuclei in Lexan Polycarbonate
Etch Pit Formation in Thin Foils and a Conductometric Study of Hole Parameters
Non-Etching Track Visulation: Some Recent Results
Study of Track Ultra-Structure for High Let Particles Under Varying Environmental Conditions
A Study of the Registration Properties of Polyethylene-Terephthalate
Etching Mechanism and Behaviour of Polycarbonates in Hydroxide Solution: Lexan and Cr-39
A Study of the Critical Dip Angle for Track Registration in Plastic Track Detectors
Non-Etching Track Visualization: Developments of the Method
Etch Induction Time in Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
Session 2.4: Electrochemical Etching
Some Chemical and Electrochemical Etching Properties of Cr-39 Plastic
Electrochemical Etching Of Alpha Particles In Polycarbonates And Applications
Un Dispositif De Comptage a Discharges Disruptives Permettant Dtattenuer Les Decharges Disruptives Multiples
Enhancement of Track-Etch Image by the Sparkling Technique
A Proposal for Spark Counting at High Track Densities
On The Background and Recoil Tracks in Electrochemically Etched Pc and Pet Detectors
A Wide Energy Range Neutron Dosimeter Using Electrochemical Track Etch Detectors
Electrochemically Etched Cellulose Nitrate Films as Fast Neutron Dosimeters
Electrochemical Etching-I Mechanisms
Electrochemically Etching—II Methods, Apparatus, Results
Session 2.5: Proton Recording Polymers
The Effect Of Temperature-Time Cycles in The Polymerisation of Cr-39 on the Unformity of Track Response
Etching Properties of the Cr-39 Polymeric Nuclear Track Detector
Development Studies of Cr-39 For Cosmic Ray Work
Proton and Alpha Particle Response Characteristics of Cr-39 Polymer for Reactor and Dosimetry Applications
Proton Recording Neutron Dosimeter for Personnel Monitoring
Session 2.6: Detectors Measurement
Semiautomatic Track Scanning in Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
Quantitative Evaluation of Particle Track Detectors
Hole Counting in Track Etch Foils Using an Image-Analysing Computer
Track Density Measurements Using a Vidimet-IIa Type Image Analyser
A Method of Automated Hze-Particle Z-Spectra Measurement in Plastic Nuclear Track Detectors
Session 3: Fields of Application
Session 3.1: Neutron Dosimetry
Detection Of Delayed Neutrons in a Nuclear Reactor Using The Solid State Track Etch Technique
A Personal Neutron Monitoring System Based on Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
Applications of Solid State Track Recorders in United States Nuclear Reactor Energy Programs
Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors in Reactor Physics Problems M.A. Kenawy
Comparison of Various Types of Ssntd for Neutron Dosimetry
The Gamma Dose Measurements in the Spent Fuel Elements of a Power Reactor
Comparison of the Neutron Sensitivity of Ssntds Neutron Dosimetry with a Proton Sensitive Cellulose Nitrate
High Neutron Fluence Measurement Covite Both as Track Detector and as Material with Low Uranium Content
Session 3.2: Alpha Dosimetry
Track Etch Detectors For Radon Measurements Inside Houses and for Building Material
Enregistrement Des Rayonnements Alpha Dans Le Dosimetre Individuel Et Le^ Dosimetre De Site Du Commissariat A 1'energie Atomique
Six Mois Dfexperience En Dosimetrie Individuelle Des Descendants Du Radon Dans Une Mine D'uranium
Some Latest Developments in the Application of Alpha Sensitive Plastic Films for Uranium Exploration
Etude Experimentale Du Comportement D!Un Dosimetre A Vis-A-Vis De Certains Types Dtaerosols
Critical View on Solid State Nuclear Track Detector Application in Dosimetry
Session 3.3: Alpha Autoradiography
The Rnicrodistricution of a Active Nuclei in Bronchial Tissue by Autoradiography Using Cr-39
The Resolving Power of Autoradiography with Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
Leakage Testing of Medical Radium Sources
Alpharadioautohistography by Polymer Nuclear Track Detector
Session 3.4: Neutron Autoradiography
Biological Applications of Neutroninduced Autoradiography of Plutonium2 39 And Uranium2 35
Heavy Charged Particle Autoradiography Using Kodak Maximum Resolution Plate
Two Techniques Using Makrofol Kg for Measurement of Uranium Low Concentrations
Uranium Trace Analysis of Some Materials Using Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
Session 3.5: Charged Particle Radiography and Neutrography
Density Mapping Of Microbjects and Micromachining of Surfaces by Means of Heavy Ion Lithography
Charged-Particle Radiography
Cellulose Nitrate Foils for Qualitative and Quantitative Measurements in Biological Dosimetry
Charged Particle Tracks as a Means to Measure Sputter Yield Angular Distribution in 2ir-Geometry
Session 3.6: Nuclear Fusion
Diagonsis of High-Density Implosions of Laser Fusion Targets Using Highsensitivity Nuclear Track Detectors
Imaging Thermonuclear Burn Using Solid State Track Detectors
Session 3.7: Prospection of Radioactive and Fissionable Minerals
Quelques Exemples Dfapplication Des Detecteurs Sol Ides De Particules Atomiques A L!Etude Des Minerals D'uranium
Utilisation Comparees Des Emulsions Photographiques Nucleaires Et Des Films De Nitrate De Cellulose Dans Ltetude Des Rayons A En Geologie Et Mineralogie
Alpha Detection By Ssntd's
On the Use of Cellulose Nitrate Film for Uranium Exploration Fission Track Radiography of Uranium Fission Track Annealing of Orpiment on the Necessity to Standardize the Sample Preparation in Fissionable Element Content Measurement by the Fission Track Method
On the Fissionable Element Infiltration and Retention in Soils
Session 3.8: Porosity and Microfilters
Areal Dispersions of Etched Nuclear Tracks and Their Consequences for Nuclear Track Filters
Some Properties of Nuclear Track Microfiiters In Mica
Session 3.9: High and Low Energy Nuclear Reactions
Isotopic Separation of 3he And 4he in a Mixed Radiation Field
Detection and Lifetime of Charmed Particles by a Hybrid Emulsion-Bubble Chamber-Counter Set Up Detection of Reaction Fragments in Cellulose Nitrate Produced by Fast Nucleons
Fragmentation of High Energy Argon Ions in Water
Heavy Ion Reactions at Relativistic Energies
Procedure Experimentale En Vue De La Determination Des Moments Des Particules Emises^Dans Les Interactions Protonnoyau A Tres Haute Energie
Experimental Device to Measure the Moments of Emitted Particles in Hadron-Nucleus Interactions at Very High Energies
Application of a Cellulose Nitrate Detector for the Simultaneous Study Of ^ ( D ^ A ^ H E And 6li(D,P) 7li Reactions
A Charged Particle Range-Spectrometer Using Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
Sigma Hyperon Emission in 1.5 Gev/C K" Meson Interaction in Light Emulsion Nuclei (C5n,0)
Session 3.10: Fission and Very Heavy Ions Reactions
The Interaction of 300 Mev Ar Ions with Uranium Studied by the Use of a Plastic Track Detector
A New Approach to Measure Reaction Parameters in the 14.8 Mev Neutron Induced Fission of Pu-240 And Pu-241
Multiprong Fission Events Produced by 1477 Mev 2 0 8p B Ions in Natural Uranium
Mesure Des Distributions Angulaires Des Fragments De Fission Au Moyen Detecteurs Plastiques De Traces
Etude A I'aide Du Makrofol Des Interactions U Sur U Et Pb A Des Energies Superieures A 7 MeV/UMA
Coincidence Measurements of Heavy Ion Reaction Products Via Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
The Use of Dielectric Detectors in Search and Identification of the Tracks of Fragments from the Spontaneous Fission of Superheavy Nuclei
An Attempt of Finding the Range Distribution Among Fission Fragments from Californium -252 S.F. Using Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors
Session 3.11: Dating
The Interpretation of Fission Track Annealing Behaviour in Apatite and Other Minerals
Fission Track Geochronology of The Hercynian Platform in France
Fission Track Plateau Age Dating
Fission-Track Studies in Diamond and Kimberlite
Applications of Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors for the Study of Cooling and Uplift Rate of Indian Subcontinent
Session 3.12: Meteorites
Fission-Track Record of Meteorites: Some Recent Results
A Technique for Partial Annealing of Tracks in Olivine to Determine the' Relative Abundances of Galactic Cosmic Ray Nuclei Within Z^50
Etch Rates of Heavy Ion Tracks in Minerals
Session 3.13: Cosmic Rays and Relativistic Ions
The "Heavy Ions in Space" Experiment
An Experiment For Measuring Heavy Cosmic Ray Spectra
Time Resolving Plastic Detector Technique for the Measurement of Heavy Cosmic Ray Isotopes
A Solid State Track Detector Array for the Study of Ultra Heavy Cosmic Ray Nuclei in Earth Orbit
A Charge and Mass Discriminationmethod in Lexan Polycarbonate
Utilisation Des Emulsions Dans Des Experiences De Dosimetrie Et De Reperage D'ions Lourds Lors De Vols De Spacelab (Nasa) 1981
Response of Bacillus Subtil is Spores to Heavy Ion Irradiation Using Cellulose Nitrate Dectectors
Measurements of Cosmic Ray Iron Isotopes in an Emulsion-Plastic Detector
Registration Properties of Plastic Detectors for Quasi-Relativistic Fe Ions
Subject Index
Single Sheet Particle Identification in Cellulose Nitrate Plastic
Author Index
