Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Opening Session

Session 1: Fundamental Mechanisms

Determination of the Screening Parameter from Measurements of Differential Energy Loss

Solid Krypton Emission Chamber

Correlation of Registration Threshold with Crystallinity State of Plastic Detectors

Radicals in Teflon Following Heavy Ion or Energetic Electron Bombardment. Correlation with Latent Tracks

Properties and Technology of Monocrystalline Agcl Detectors

1. Aspects Of Solid State Physics

Supralinearity And LET Discrimination In Radiation Measurements

Connaissances Actuelles Sur Les Acetates De Cellulose En Tant Que Detectuers Sol Ides De Traces

E.S.R. Studies In Electron Beam Irradiated Lexan

Atomic Displacement Effects From Heavy Ion Induced Coulomb Explosion

Session 2: Methodology Of Detectors

Session 2.1: Emulsions And Clag Crystals

Determination Of Z > 6 Particles Flux In Emulsion Layers Under The Action Of Pulsed Electric Field

Experimental Track Widths Of Low Energy Heavy Ions In Nuclear Emulsion

Tracks Of Argon Ions In Iiford K-Series Nuclear Emulsions

Track Measurements vs. Track Theory In Emulsion

Structure Of Light Nuclei Tracks

Cryogen-Sensitive Nuclear Emulsions for Neutrino Experiment

Theory Of Spatial Calculation of Primary Action of S-Electrons in Track Detectors with Account of Multiple Scattering

Track Formation in Nuclear Emulsion

Properties And Technology of Ag Cidetectors

2. Experiments and Technological Performance

Session 2.2: Glasses and Minerals

Investigation of The Annealing Behaviour of Fission Track Damage in Apatite by Absorption Spectroscopy

Development of a Better Etchant for Soda Glass Nuclear Track Detector

Thermal Annealing Studies in Muscovite and in Quartz

Latent Track Annealing in Glass: a Comparison of Thermal and Gamma Induced Annealing

Enviornmental Effects on Fission Fragmen Tracks in Soda Glass Nuclear Track Detectors

The Determination of Fission Fragment Energy Deposition by Means of Ssntdetectors

Session 2.3: Polymers

A Precision Etching Bath for Plastic Track Detectors

Temperature and Storage Dependence of Registration Properties of Cellulose Nitrate Plastic Detectors

Track Recording Properties of the Plastic Cr-39 for Non-Relativisttc Ions in the Charge Range 6>Z>29

Effect of Etchant Normality on The Response of Ca 80-15 Cellulose Nitrate to Heavy Ions

Properties and Technology of Ag Cidetectors

2. Experiments and Technological Performance

Thermal Fading of Latent Tracks of Iron Nuclei in Lexan Polycarbonate

Etch Pit Formation in Thin Foils and a Conductometric Study of Hole Parameters

Non-Etching Track Visulation: Some Recent Results

Study of Track Ultra-Structure for High Let Particles Under Varying Environmental Conditions

A Study of the Registration Properties of Polyethylene-Terephthalate

Etching Mechanism and Behaviour of Polycarbonates in Hydroxide Solution: Lexan and Cr-39

A Study of the Critical Dip Angle for Track Registration in Plastic Track Detectors

Non-Etching Track Visualization: Developments of the Method

Etch Induction Time in Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Session 2.4: Electrochemical Etching

Some Chemical and Electrochemical Etching Properties of Cr-39 Plastic

Electrochemical Etching Of Alpha Particles In Polycarbonates And Applications

Un Dispositif De Comptage a Discharges Disruptives Permettant Dtattenuer Les Decharges Disruptives Multiples

Enhancement of Track-Etch Image by the Sparkling Technique

A Proposal for Spark Counting at High Track Densities

On The Background and Recoil Tracks in Electrochemically Etched Pc and Pet Detectors

A Wide Energy Range Neutron Dosimeter Using Electrochemical Track Etch Detectors

Electrochemically Etched Cellulose Nitrate Films as Fast Neutron Dosimeters

Electrochemical Etching-I Mechanisms

Electrochemically Etching—II Methods, Apparatus, Results

Session 2.5: Proton Recording Polymers

The Effect Of Temperature-Time Cycles in The Polymerisation of Cr-39 on the Unformity of Track Response

Etching Properties of the Cr-39 Polymeric Nuclear Track Detector

Development Studies of Cr-39 For Cosmic Ray Work

Proton and Alpha Particle Response Characteristics of Cr-39 Polymer for Reactor and Dosimetry Applications

Proton Recording Neutron Dosimeter for Personnel Monitoring

Session 2.6: Detectors Measurement

Semiautomatic Track Scanning in Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Quantitative Evaluation of Particle Track Detectors

Hole Counting in Track Etch Foils Using an Image-Analysing Computer

Track Density Measurements Using a Vidimet-IIa Type Image Analyser

A Method of Automated Hze-Particle Z-Spectra Measurement in Plastic Nuclear Track Detectors

Session 3: Fields of Application

Session 3.1: Neutron Dosimetry

Detection Of Delayed Neutrons in a Nuclear Reactor Using The Solid State Track Etch Technique

A Personal Neutron Monitoring System Based on Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Applications of Solid State Track Recorders in United States Nuclear Reactor Energy Programs

Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors in Reactor Physics Problems M.A. Kenawy

Comparison of Various Types of Ssntd for Neutron Dosimetry

The Gamma Dose Measurements in the Spent Fuel Elements of a Power Reactor

Comparison of the Neutron Sensitivity of Ssntds Neutron Dosimetry with a Proton Sensitive Cellulose Nitrate

High Neutron Fluence Measurement Covite Both as Track Detector and as Material with Low Uranium Content

Session 3.2: Alpha Dosimetry

Track Etch Detectors For Radon Measurements Inside Houses and for Building Material

Enregistrement Des Rayonnements Alpha Dans Le Dosimetre Individuel Et Le^ Dosimetre De Site Du Commissariat A 1'energie Atomique

Six Mois Dfexperience En Dosimetrie Individuelle Des Descendants Du Radon Dans Une Mine D'uranium

Some Latest Developments in the Application of Alpha Sensitive Plastic Films for Uranium Exploration

Etude Experimentale Du Comportement D!Un Dosimetre A Vis-A-Vis De Certains Types Dtaerosols

Critical View on Solid State Nuclear Track Detector Application in Dosimetry

Session 3.3: Alpha Autoradiography

The Rnicrodistricution of a Active Nuclei in Bronchial Tissue by Autoradiography Using Cr-39

The Resolving Power of Autoradiography with Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Leakage Testing of Medical Radium Sources

Alpharadioautohistography by Polymer Nuclear Track Detector

Session 3.4: Neutron Autoradiography

Biological Applications of Neutroninduced Autoradiography of Plutonium2 39 And Uranium2 35

Heavy Charged Particle Autoradiography Using Kodak Maximum Resolution Plate

Two Techniques Using Makrofol Kg for Measurement of Uranium Low Concentrations

Uranium Trace Analysis of Some Materials Using Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Session 3.5: Charged Particle Radiography and Neutrography

Density Mapping Of Microbjects and Micromachining of Surfaces by Means of Heavy Ion Lithography

Charged-Particle Radiography

Cellulose Nitrate Foils for Qualitative and Quantitative Measurements in Biological Dosimetry

Charged Particle Tracks as a Means to Measure Sputter Yield Angular Distribution in 2ir-Geometry

Session 3.6: Nuclear Fusion

Diagonsis of High-Density Implosions of Laser Fusion Targets Using Highsensitivity Nuclear Track Detectors

Imaging Thermonuclear Burn Using Solid State Track Detectors

Session 3.7: Prospection of Radioactive and Fissionable Minerals

Quelques Exemples Dfapplication Des Detecteurs Sol Ides De Particules Atomiques A L!Etude Des Minerals D'uranium

Utilisation Comparees Des Emulsions Photographiques Nucleaires Et Des Films De Nitrate De Cellulose Dans Ltetude Des Rayons A En Geologie Et Mineralogie

Alpha Detection By Ssntd's

On the Use of Cellulose Nitrate Film for Uranium Exploration Fission Track Radiography of Uranium Fission Track Annealing of Orpiment on the Necessity to Standardize the Sample Preparation in Fissionable Element Content Measurement by the Fission Track Method

On the Fissionable Element Infiltration and Retention in Soils

Session 3.8: Porosity and Microfilters

Areal Dispersions of Etched Nuclear Tracks and Their Consequences for Nuclear Track Filters

Some Properties of Nuclear Track Microfiiters In Mica

Session 3.9: High and Low Energy Nuclear Reactions

Isotopic Separation of 3he And 4he in a Mixed Radiation Field

Detection and Lifetime of Charmed Particles by a Hybrid Emulsion-Bubble Chamber-Counter Set Up Detection of Reaction Fragments in Cellulose Nitrate Produced by Fast Nucleons

Fragmentation of High Energy Argon Ions in Water

Heavy Ion Reactions at Relativistic Energies

Procedure Experimentale En Vue De La Determination Des Moments Des Particules Emises^Dans Les Interactions Protonnoyau A Tres Haute Energie

Experimental Device to Measure the Moments of Emitted Particles in Hadron-Nucleus Interactions at Very High Energies

Application of a Cellulose Nitrate Detector for the Simultaneous Study Of ^ ( D ^ A ^ H E And 6li(D,P) 7li Reactions

A Charged Particle Range-Spectrometer Using Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Sigma Hyperon Emission in 1.5 Gev/C K" Meson Interaction in Light Emulsion Nuclei (C5n,0)

Session 3.10: Fission and Very Heavy Ions Reactions

The Interaction of 300 Mev Ar Ions with Uranium Studied by the Use of a Plastic Track Detector

A New Approach to Measure Reaction Parameters in the 14.8 Mev Neutron Induced Fission of Pu-240 And Pu-241

Multiprong Fission Events Produced by 1477 Mev 2 0 8p B Ions in Natural Uranium

Mesure Des Distributions Angulaires Des Fragments De Fission Au Moyen Detecteurs Plastiques De Traces

Etude A I'aide Du Makrofol Des Interactions U Sur U Et Pb A Des Energies Superieures A 7 MeV/UMA

Coincidence Measurements of Heavy Ion Reaction Products Via Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

The Use of Dielectric Detectors in Search and Identification of the Tracks of Fragments from the Spontaneous Fission of Superheavy Nuclei

An Attempt of Finding the Range Distribution Among Fission Fragments from Californium -252 S.F. Using Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors

Session 3.11: Dating

The Interpretation of Fission Track Annealing Behaviour in Apatite and Other Minerals

Fission Track Geochronology of The Hercynian Platform in France

Fission Track Plateau Age Dating

Fission-Track Studies in Diamond and Kimberlite

Applications of Solid State Nuclear Track Detectors for the Study of Cooling and Uplift Rate of Indian Subcontinent

Session 3.12: Meteorites

Fission-Track Record of Meteorites: Some Recent Results

A Technique for Partial Annealing of Tracks in Olivine to Determine the' Relative Abundances of Galactic Cosmic Ray Nuclei Within Z^50

Etch Rates of Heavy Ion Tracks in Minerals

Session 3.13: Cosmic Rays and Relativistic Ions

The "Heavy Ions in Space" Experiment

An Experiment For Measuring Heavy Cosmic Ray Spectra

Time Resolving Plastic Detector Technique for the Measurement of Heavy Cosmic Ray Isotopes

A Solid State Track Detector Array for the Study of Ultra Heavy Cosmic Ray Nuclei in Earth Orbit

A Charge and Mass Discriminationmethod in Lexan Polycarbonate

Utilisation Des Emulsions Dans Des Experiences De Dosimetrie Et De Reperage D'ions Lourds Lors De Vols De Spacelab (Nasa) 1981

Response of Bacillus Subtil is Spores to Heavy Ion Irradiation Using Cellulose Nitrate Dectectors

Measurements of Cosmic Ray Iron Isotopes in an Emulsion-Plastic Detector

Registration Properties of Plastic Detectors for Quasi-Relativistic Fe Ions

Subject Index

Single Sheet Particle Identification in Cellulose Nitrate Plastic

Author Index

