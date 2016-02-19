Solid State Ionics, Volume 7

Devices and applications of solid state ionics (M. Balkanski). Solid state microbatteries (A. Levasseur et al.). Growth conditions of InxSey films by molecular beam deposition (J.Y. Emery et al.). New positive-electrode materials for lithium thin film secondary batteries (G. Meunier et al.). Lithium insertion in In-Se films and applications in microbatteries (C. Julien et al.). Polymer electrolytes (C. Poinsignon). Effects of lithium intercalation on the optical properties of InSe (C. Julien et al.). Ionic conductive glasses (A. Pradel, M. Ribes). Structural investigation of doped lithium borate glasses (M. Massot et al.). Effect of Coulomb interactions between free lithium ions on the electrical conductivity of borate glass modified by Li20 and doped with Li2S04 (M. Balkanski et al.). A model for non-Debye relaxation in ionically conducting glasses (S.R. Elliott). Host structure modification upon lithium intercalation in transition metal chalcogenides (R. Brec). EXAFS study of transition metal coordination change upon lithium intercalation in NiPS3 (G. Ouvrard). Fe2+ electronic transitions in Raman and infrared spectra of FePSe3 and FePS3 crystals (M. Jouanne et al.). Raman scattering in the antiferromagnet FePS3 intercalated with lithium (T. Sekine et al.). Alkali metal intercalation in layered oxides (C. Delmas). Utilization of V6013 as the positive electrode in lithium batteries (M. Menetrier et al.). The use of ionic and mixed conductive glasses in microbatteries (R. Creus et al.). Comparative IR and Raman studies of various amorphous MoS3 and LixMoS3 phases (C. Sourisseau). Resonance Raman, inelastic neutron scattering and lattice dynamics studies of 2H-WS2 (C. Sourisseau et al.). Comparative conductivity measurements on &bgr;"-alumina isomorphs by two-probe and four-probe techniques (M.W. Breiter et al.). Role of the water content on the electrochromic properties of WO3, nH20 thin films (P. Judeinstein, J. Livage). Far-IR studies on In2Se3 layered materials (I. Lelidis et al.). Electronic properties of intercalation compounds (W.Y. Liang). Structural studies of MoS2 intercalated by lithium (K. Chrissafis et al.). Vibrational modifications on lithium intercalation in MoS2 (T. Sekine et al.). Correlated tracer diffusion in a disordered medium (R. Brak, R.J. Elliott). Vibrations of boron oxide glass (M.A. Kanehisa, R.J. Elliott). Lattice dynamics of lithium-intercalated iron phosphorus trisulphide (M. Bernasconi et al.). Dynamical properties of lithium in borate glasses B203-xLi20-yLi2S04 deduced from IR spectroscopy (M. Balkanski et al.). Electrochromic materials (A. Donnadieu). Polymeric solid state electrochromic display (O. Bohnke et al.). Sol-gel synthesis of electrochromic films (M. Nabavi et al.). Lithium insertion in layered materials as battery cathodes (I. Samaras et al.). Author Index. Subject Index.