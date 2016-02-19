Solid State Electrochemistry and its Applications to Sensors and Electronic Devices, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction. 2. Ionic and Electronic Conduction of Solid and Liquid Oxides and of Other Ionic Compounds. 3. Relation between the Conductivity and Diffusivity of Ions in Oxides. 4. Diffusion of Ions in Solid and Liquid Oxides. 5. Transport Properties in Oxides with Multicomponents. 6. Equilibrium Electromotive Force of Galvanic Cells with Solid Electrolytes of Oxygen Anion Conduction. 7. Galvanic Cells with Electrolytes with Non-Oxygen Conduction. 8. Overpotential at Interface between a Metal and an Oxide with Ionic Conduction. 9. Electrochemical Kinetics at the Interface between Metals and Liquid Oxides with Ionic Conduction. 10. Industrial Application of Oxygen Sensors with Solid Electrolytes of Oxygen Anion Conduction. 11. Solid-Oxide Oxygen Sensors for the Steelmaking Industry. 12. Various Chemical Sensors with Solid Oxides. 13. Various Oxides used for Electronic Devices. Appendix. Subject Index.
Description
Based on the author's lecture notes for a course on Physical Chemistry of Oxides at High Temperatures held at the Graduate School of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, this book examines the micromechanism of migration of ions and electronic defects contained in solid and liquid oxides at high temperature.
The book is primarily designed for use as a graduate-level text and includes 150 problems for students. The emphasis is on introduction of simple theories for transport properties of oxides, which can be universally used at low and high temperatures, for various combinations of oxides.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290010
Reviews
@qu:...the book is clearly written and a guide in this broad field. @source:Advanced Materials