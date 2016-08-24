Solid-Solid, Fluid-Solid, Fluid-Fluid Mixers
1st Edition
Description
Solid-Solid, Fluid-Solid, Fluid-Fluid Mixers, part of the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, presents an in-depth study of a variety of aspects within the field of chemical engineering. This volume is both theoretical and practical, focusing on emulsions of one liquid into another, the dispersal of a divided solid into a liquid, and a gas into a liquid.
The book includes examples of mixtures of two powders, the process of dissolution of a powder in a liquid, and the homogenization of a pasty product. The types of devices needed, the criterion for homogeneity, the expended mechanical power, the flow processed, and the time required for the operation are also discussed.
The author provides methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics in the hope of encouraging students and engineers to self build the programs they need. Chapters are complemented with appendices that provide additional information and associated references.
Key Features
- Presents advanced study on the dispersion of a gas in a liquid and the dispersion of a liquid insoluble in another liquid (emulsification)
- Includes specific cases of dispersion and dissolution of powders
- Provides criteria for evaluating the homogeneity of a mixture
Readership
Students and engineers in process engineering; Schools Chemistry or Process Engineering; Service of new chemical factories work; Chemical, food, pharmaceutical and oil industries
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- 1: Stirring in a Vat: Homogenization of Pasty Products
- Abstract
- 1.1 Principles
- 1.2 Power consumed and recirculation rate
- 1.3 Homogenization of a solution
- 1.4 Maintenance of a solid in suspension
- 1.5 Dispersion of a gas in a liquid
- 1.6 Dispersion of a liquid insoluble in another liquid (emulsification)
- 1.7 Mixers for pasty products
- 1.8 Ribbon mixer (pasty products)
- 2: Dispersion and Dissolution of Powders
- Abstract
- 2.1 General points about powders and crystals
- 2.2 Physics of wetting
- 2.3 Practice of dispersion – equipment
- 2.4 Dissolution of a small crystal and dissolution of a powder
- 2.5 Continuous-flow dissolution of a suspension
- 2.6 Specific cases
- 3: Mixture of Divided Solids: Choice of Mixing Devices
- Abstract
- 3.1 Criteria for evaluating the homogeneity of a mixture
- 3.2 Autocorrelation function
- 3.3 Acceptance of the quality of a mixture
- 3.4 Evolution of the DS over the course of mixing
- 3.5 Mixers (practical data): choice of device
- 3.6 Segregation
- Appendix 1: Mohs Scale
- Appendix 2: Apparent Density of Loose Divided Solids (kg.m−3)
- I – Plant products
- II – Inorganic natural products
- III – Manufactured products
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th August 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017845
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481802
About the Author
Jean-Paul Duroudier
Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France