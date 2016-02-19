Solid Rocket Propulsion Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080409993, 9780080984759

Solid Rocket Propulsion Technology

1st Edition

Editors: A. Davenas
eBook ISBN: 9780080984759
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th December 1992
Page Count: 622
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
480.91
408.77
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book, a translation of the French title Technologie des Propergols Solides, offers otherwise unavailable information on the subject of solid propellants and their use in rocket propulsion. The fundamentals of rocket propulsion are developed in chapter one and detailed descriptions of concepts are covered in the following chapters. Specific design methods and the theoretical physics underlying them are presented, and finally the industrial production of the propellant itself is explained. The material used in the book has been collected from different countries, as the development of this field has occurred separately due to the classified nature of the subject. Thus the reader not only has an overall picture of solid rocket propulsion technology but a comprehensive view of its different developmental permutations worldwide.

Readership

For engineers and scientists in the field of solid rocket propulsion, the military and government agencies.

Table of Contents

Section headings: Foreword, A. Davenas. Propulsion elements for solid rocket motors, R. Lucas. Solid propellant grain design, B. Zeller. Prediction and measurement of specific impulse, J-P. Bac. Solid propellant combustion and internal ballistics of motors, B. Gossant. Plume, signal interference and plume signature, G. Prigent. Structural analysis of propellant grains, B. Gondouin. Safety characteristics of solid propellants and hazards of solid rocket motors, J. Brunet. The main families and use of solid propellants, A. Davenas. Double base propellants, H. Austruy. Composite propellants, A. Davenas. Advanced energetic binder propellants, R. Couturier. Propellants for integral rocket ramjet systems, C. Perut. Thermal insulations, liners and inhibitors, J-M. Tauzia. Future of solid rocket propulsion, A. Davenas. 60 illus approx.

Details

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080984759

About the Editor

A. Davenas

Affiliations and Expertise

Ancien éléve de l'Ecole Polytechnique Technology and Research Director, SNPE, Paris, France

Reviews

@from:Mark Williamson @qu:This book provides an excellent review of the technology. @source:Earth Space Review @from:G.I. Evans @qu:...of particular interest to readers seeking a comprehensive survey of the relationship of component technologies to rocket motor design...deal very well with...rocket plume signature characteristics and...hazard/vulnerability of the rocket motor to thermal and mechanical stimuli. @source:The Aeronautical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.